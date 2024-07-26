SDCC 2024: '8 Deaths of Spider-Man' Saga Debuts a Doom-Inspired Suit

Each year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans gather at the Next Big Thing Panel to discover the biggest shakeups coming to Marvel Comics!

This year was no different—in addition to revealing a teaser for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new status quo coming to the Marvel Universe following BLOOD HUNT, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and a host of Marvel creators announced exciting new series, teased upcoming storylines, and debuted trailers.

Among the series announced was Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness' "8 Deaths of Spider-Man," a bold saga coming to the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN starting in November which will debut a new Doom-inspired Spider-Suit!

The 8 deaths of Spider-Man begin! The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… Spider-Man?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and eight extra lives with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won’t be enough…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61