SDCC 2024: '8 Deaths of Spider-Man' Saga Debuts a Doom-Inspired Suit
As Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom grants Spider-Man eight extra lives to serve a higher purpose in this new 'Amazing Spider-Man' storyline.
Each year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans gather at the Next Big Thing Panel to discover the biggest shakeups coming to Marvel Comics!
This year was no different—in addition to revealing a teaser for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new status quo coming to the Marvel Universe following BLOOD HUNT, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and a host of Marvel creators announced exciting new series, teased upcoming storylines, and debuted trailers.
Among the series announced was Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness' "8 Deaths of Spider-Man," a bold saga coming to the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN starting in November which will debut a new Doom-inspired Spider-Suit!
The 8 deaths of Spider-Man begin! The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… Spider-Man?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and eight extra lives with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won’t be enough…
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS
On Sale 11/13
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS
On Sale 11/27
Check out the covers and stay tuned for more San Diego Comic-Con news throughout the weekend!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer
TV Shows
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer