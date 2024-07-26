SDCC 2024: Coming to Marvel Comics in 2025... One World Under Doom
One World Under Doom begins in 2025.
Just announced at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic Con, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM begins in 2025!
Discover why the Marvel Universe submits to Doctor Doom next week in BLOOD HUNT #5 and stay tuned in the months ahead for more information on this startling development for the future of the Marvel Comics.
