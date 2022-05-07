America Chavez, Wong, and Clea Take on the Multiverse
Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with Infinity Comic ‘Strange Tales: Clea, Wong & America,’ a surprise drop only on the Marvel Unlimited app!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: “Strange Tales” starts here! Dive deep into the weirdness of the Marvel Universe in brand-new Infinity Comics special “Strange Tales,” a monthly trip to the other side of the looking glass. Across dimension, time, and space readers will experience unexplored corners of the Multiverse in vertical comics told by all-star creators. It all begins in a Strange Tale by Al Ewing, Ramon Bachs, and Java Tartaglia starring America Chavez, Wong, and the all-new Sorcerer Supreme Clea.
Dimension-jumper Ms. America Chavez visits the Sanctum Sanctorum seeking help from Clea and magical master Wong. America’s sister is trapped in another plane of existence—but where, exactly, the trio can only guess. What interdimensional threats await when reality caves and bends (and offers up demons)? America will learn about a bizarre law of magic—asynchronicity—to merge her past with the present.
Get your first look at STRANGE TALES: CLEA, WONG & AMERICA INFINITY COMIC, then read the complete issue on the Marvel Unlimited app! And, come back next month for your upcoming “Strange Tales.” You’ll never guess where you’re headed.
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 29,000+ digital comics with new stories added as early as three months after they’re in stores.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘Moon Knight’: Explaining the Ambiguous Ending for Marc Spector and Steven Grant