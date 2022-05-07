Comics
Published May 7, 2022

America Chavez, Wong, and Clea Take on the Multiverse

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with Infinity Comic ‘Strange Tales: Clea, Wong & America,’ a surprise drop only on the Marvel Unlimited app!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: “Strange Tales” starts here! Dive deep into the weirdness of the Marvel Universe in brand-new Infinity Comics special “Strange Tales,” a monthly trip to the other side of the looking glass. Across dimension, time, and space readers will experience unexplored corners of the Multiverse in vertical comics told by all-star creators. It all begins in a Strange Tale by Al Ewing, Ramon Bachs, and Java Tartaglia starring America Chavez, Wong, and the all-new Sorcerer Supreme Clea.

Strange Tales: Clea, Wong & America

Dimension-jumper Ms. America Chavez visits the Sanctum Sanctorum seeking help from Clea and magical master Wong. America’s sister is trapped in another plane of existence—but where, exactly, the trio can only guess. What interdimensional threats await when reality caves and bends (and offers up demons)? America will learn about a bizarre law of magic—asynchronicity—to merge her past with the present.

Get your first look at STRANGE TALES: CLEA, WONG & AMERICA INFINITY COMIC, then read the complete issue on the Marvel Unlimited app! And, come back next month for your upcoming “Strange Tales.” You’ll never guess where you’re headed.

Introducing Strange, the one on the "other side" of the mirror.
Introducing Strange, the one on the "other side" of the mirror.
Introducing Strange, the one on the "other side" of the mirror.
America Chavez visits the Sanctum Sanctorum.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 29,000+ digital comics with new stories added as early as three months after they’re in stores.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': May Calamawy and Sara Goher on the Magic of Bringing Egyptian Super Hero Scarlet Scarab On-Screen

Movies

Watch the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Red Carpet Premiere

Comics

The Wise Words of Obi-Wan Kenobi

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Explaining the Ambiguous Ending for Marc Spector and Steven Grant

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Episode 6 Details Log

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Clea, America (America Chavez), Wong, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange)

Related

Comics

Celebrate Mother's Day with 6 Special Super Heroes

These Marvel Moms will make you want to hug the moms in your life!

17 hours ago

Movies

Benedict Cumberbatch on Doctor Strange Learning to Relinquish Control and Not 'Hold the Knife'

The door to the Multiverse is now open! See 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' now in theaters!

18 hours ago

Comics

The Doctor Is In: Doctor Strange Comics to Read Right Now

Brush up your knowledge on Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme with these digital collections and issues in the Marvel Comics app.

20 hours ago

Comics

Superstar Artist Olivier Coipel's 'Marvel's Voices: Pride Cover' #1 Revealed

Check out the final variant cover for 'Marvel's Voices: Pride Cover' #1, on sale June 22.

21 hours ago