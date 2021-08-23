August 25's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week... Big debuts! Twists! Turns! Speeches! Costumes! Kicking! Everything you know and love from the humble House of Ideas—and more!

Leap across universes this Wednesday, floppy fanatics, as you travel from ALIEN #6 to CONAN THE BARBARIAN #24 to STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #15 and DOCTOR APHRA #13 before heading back home to the stupendous 616! There, you'll find a couple absorbing annuals with AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 and SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1! Yet another boundlessly breathtaking ish of BLACK WIDOW! Plus, the return of Nathan Summers—signature enormous sidearm and enormous arms included—in CABLE: RELOADED #1! All that, and brilliance from AMAZING FANTASY #2, DARKHAWK #1, THOR #16, and more!

From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

ALIEN #6

AMAZING FANTASY #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

BLACK WIDOW #10

CABLE: RELOADED #1

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #24

DARKHAWK #1

EXTREME CARNAGE: RIOT #1

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #4

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #15

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #13

STRANGE ACADEMY #12

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #2

THOR #16

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

WINTER GUARD #1

WOLVERINE #15

New Collections

AVENGERS MASTERWORKS VOL. 21

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: BATTLE OF THE BEHEMOTHS

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC VOL. 1 - THERE IS NO FEAR

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL: SQUIRRELS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 6: KING IN BLACK

AVENGERS: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES ULTIMATE COLLECTION

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY ABNETT AND LANNING COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY ABNETT AND LANNING COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2

WOLVERINE/DEADPOOL: WEAPON X

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 66

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE 3

CAPTAIN AMERICA 29

CHAMPIONS 7

DAREDEVIL 30

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY 1

HEROES REBORN 3

IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS 1

RUNAWAYS 36

SHANG-CHI 1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 12

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 2

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN 3

WAY OF X 2

WOLVERINE 12

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!