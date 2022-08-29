August 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, Marvel's celebration of Spider-Man's 60th anniversary continues in AMAZING FANTASY (2022) #1000, and we're going big to celebrate the comic that brought you our beloved neighborhood Wall-Crawler. An all-star roster of creators — including Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Neil Gaiman, Terry Dodson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Steve McNiven, and Michael Cho — have come together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man's birthdays.

Meanwhile, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY continues apace in Gerry Duggan and C.F. Villa's X-MEN (2021) #14, where the newest team of X-Men must face the truth about themselves and what they have done. Are any of the X-Men right? Only one can judge them, and the Day of Judgment is here, for good or ill. On top of all that, X-Force will have to reckon with Kraven the Hunter in X-FORCE #31(2019) as he attempts to prove once more he's the apex predator by taking down mutantkind, who have staked their claim as the dominant species.

Amid all the anniversaries and milestones and events, ANT-MAN (2022) #2 by Al Ewing and Tom Reilly will reflect on a time when the Marvel Universe has been infiltrated by shape-shifting Skrulls posing as allies. Little does anyone know that a SECRET INVASION is about to explode! But what does that have to do with this era’s Ant-Man, Eric O’Grady?! Eric must retrieve important data from Scott Lang’s helmet. The only problem is Scott Lang is dead! But what’s a little grave robbing to someone who’s irredeemable? The journey through Ant-Man’s history continues!

Celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, behold mutantkind's judgement, relive Ant-Man's history, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AMAZING FANTASY (2022) #1000

ANT-MAN (2022) #2

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD (2022) #4

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR (2022) #4

GAMBIT (2022) #2

IRON FIST (2022) #5

KNIGHTS OF X (2022) #5

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS (2022) #3

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2022) #4

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN (2022) #4

THE VARIANTS (2022) #3

THUNDERBOLTS (2022) #1

THUNDERBOLTS: MARVEL TALES (2022) #1

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS (2022) #2

X-FORCE (2019) #31

X-MEN (2021) #14

New Collections

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE (2022) #0

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN (2022) #0

SILK VOL. 2: AGE OF THE WITCH (2022) #0

WASTELANDERS (2022) #0

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

AVENGERS #56

CAPTAIN CARTER #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1

HULK #7

LEGION OF X #1

MOON KNIGHT #11

PUNISHER #3

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #3

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #1

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #50

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1

X-MEN #12

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA CONFESSIONALS #1

