Meet the New Thunderbolts Team
An all-new team and era kicks off in Jim Zub and Sean Izaakse's 'Thunderbolts' #1, on sale this August.
There’s a new team in town, True Believers! From superstar creators Jim Zub and Sean Izaakse, THUNDERBOLTS (2022) #1 arrives in August and brings all kinds of action, tons of heart, and a whole new roster…but who are these heroes? We’re here to tell you with the inside scoop!
Hawkeye
Heading up this new team is veteran Thunderbolts leader Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye, who got his start in a circus, was labeled a criminal, then proved himself time and time again as one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Equipped with self-confidence, a bow, a quiver of arrows, and his experience as an Avenger, he’s fully prepared to lead his new roster of Thunderbolts.
Spectrum
The justice-minded Monica Rambeau, AKA Spectrum, is a constant light in the darkness and a stalwart Super Hero. Before coming into her powers, she was a lieutenant in the New Orleans harbor patrol. After helping an old friend destroy his other-dimensional energy device when it fell into the wrong hands, she was exposed to its energy and it mutated her, allowing her to convert her body into energy at will. Using her transformative energy powers to fight crime, she joined the Avengers, and even led them for a time.
America Chavez
Raised on a private island owned by a rich benefactor, America Chavez punches star-shaped holes in the fabric of reality to travel the Multiverse. Honoring her late mothers, who gave their lives to help her find a cure for her rare genetic disorder, she fled the island and became Earth’s all-American hero, joining teams like A-Force, West Coast Avengers, and Young Avengers. She even led the Ultimates! She is always respected by her teammates and her diverse power set proves to be a potent force on any team.
Power Man
Afro-Dominican Victor Álvarez is the son of the Hell’s Kitchen villain Shades, but he won’t let his family history dictate his future. As the sole survivor of an explosion, he drew chi energy from those who had perished around him and, in doing so, gained superhuman strength. He soon donned a costume and the code name Power Man, becoming a hero for hire.
After training with the master of chi, Iron Fist, he joined the Avengers Academy and Luke Cage’s Avengers team. Victor eventually started his own team, the Mighty Avengers, alongside White Tiger, and worked with the Young Avengers. With his background in butt-kicking criminals and chi manipulation, he’s sure to prove an asset to team Thunderbolts.
Persuasion
Kara Killgrave, AKA Persuasion, also has a villain for a father, but the purple-skinned mutant is anything but. She can control minds using pheromones, and those under her sway turn the same shade of purple, which gives away when she’s in the driver’s seat. Kara trained with Alpha Flight and joined Beta Flight to fight criminals like her father Zebediah Killgrave, AKA Purple Man, while resisting her darker desires.
Gutsen Glory
Finally, meet Gutsen Glory, the newest superpowered soldier in town! Not much is known about Gutsen yet, other than that he has a mysterious past and is an experienced cyber-soldier…
Find out more about Gutsen, how these new recruits will work together, and what this brand new, baddie-busting team will go up against in THUNDERBOLTS (2022) #1, out August 31st! Plus, check out a first look at the issue in the gallery below.
