'Avengers Assemble' #2 Preview Presents a Paranormal Problem for the Avengers Emergency Response Squad
The Super-Apes return as ghosts in 'Avengers Assemble' #2, but can Captain America, Hawkeye, Night Thrasher, and Hercules handle them?
When a paranormal problem strikes your town, who are you going to call?
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE by Steve Orlando and Scot Eaton sees Steve Rogers assembling a new team of heroes, capable of responding to any crisis. Enter the Avengers Emergency Response Squad, featuring a large roster of heroes from Photon to Shang-Chi!
In AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (2024) #2, reports of radioactive ghosts tormenting a small New England town send Captain America, Hawkeye, Night Thrasher, and Hercules on an investigation. Deep into Massachusetts, they find none other than the Red Ghost and the specters of his Super-Apes.
The preview for AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #2 opens with the ghosts of the Super-Apes haunting New England’s residents. Captain America, Hawkeye, Night Thrasher, and Hercules receive this distress signal and leap straight into action – donning the new Avengers Emergency Response Squad jackets. Elsewhere, Julie Power and Janet Van Dyne share a heartfelt moment on a rooftop.
Check out the rampage of the spectral Super-Apes in the AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #2 preview below!
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #2
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by SCOT EATON
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 10/16
Will the Avengers Emergency Response Squad bust these spectral Super-Apes? Find out in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #2, available October 16!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades