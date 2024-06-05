Captain America Commands a Mega-Squad of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in 'Avengers Assemble'

Return to Avengers Mansion this September in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!

From the pages of Jed MacKay’s hit run on AVENGERS, this new spinoff series will be written by SCARLET WITCH scribe Steve Orlando and drawn by an epic lineup of comic powerhouses like Cory Smith (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER), Scot Eaton (CABLE), Marcelo Ferreira (MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD), Valentina Pinti (IMMORTAL THOR, BLADE), and more.

Inspired by the team he pulled together during BLOOD HUNT, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE sees Captain America take on a new initiative—recruiting new and classic Avengers for an all-new squad! Cap’s team will operate out of Avengers Mansion and tackle one crisis after another on globetrotting super hero missions!

Expanding the scope of current Avengers storytelling, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE will offer readers a modern take on classic Avengers adventure and drama. With a new threat every issue, these fast-paced adventures will be jam packed with action intermixed with exciting team bonding, thoughtful character development, and interpersonal stakes!

As vampires attack the Marvel Universe, a ragtag group of volunteer Avengers set out to change the tide of battle. And in the aftermath, Captain America will form the Avengers Emergency Response Squad! Steve’s handpicked team of veterans and newcomers live and train in Avengers Mansion, and when Captain America sounds the mission horn, whoever’s on base has seconds to pack up and deploy.

Reporting for duty are: Captain America (Steve Rogers), Wasp, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hercules, She-Hulk, Photon, Night Thrasher, Lightning, Wonder Man, Shang-Chi, and Lightspeed (Julie Power).

When the Red Skull’s daughter discovers a dangerous artifact, Cap, Wasp, Photon and Shang-Chi set out to stop her—while Hawkeye hosts a poker game for the late arrivals. Will the AVENG.E.R.S. pass their first real test? Find out in the debut issue!

"This is a great time to assemble!" Orlando shared. "AVENGERS ASSEMBLE is bringing a murderer's row of classic Avengers back to the Mansion, and classic comics storytelling is coming with it! A team of icons and new recruits alike, but heavy on the icons! And in every issue, a barnburner of an entire story packed into twenty pages!"

"WEST COAST AVENGERS was the first comic book I ever bought, full stop. So, to be part of a return to form, heavy on personality, rich in action, is more than exciting—it's an honor!" he added. "Starting this summer, Avengers Emergency Response Squad is always on duty!”

And did someone say… jackets? The team’s trademark ‘90s leather jackets are back and more in style than ever! Check them out now in Cory Smith’s special Jacket Variant Cover, along with Leinil Francis Yu’s main cover and variant covers by Emilio Laiso and Betsy Cola.