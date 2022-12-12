The Beyonder's Mad Plan for the Marvel Universe Is Revealed in 'Avengers Beyond'
Derek Landy and Greg Land reunite this March for 'Avengers Beyond.'
This March, the Avengers will finally realize the shocking truth behind their latest, action-packed adventures when they confront the one and only Beyonder in AVENGERS BEYOND! AVENGERS BEYOND will continue Derek Landy and Greg Land’s bold Avengers saga as the omnipotent orchestrator behind the groundbreaking original SECRET WARS returns with a vengeance and hatches his latest twisted scheme for the Marvel Universe!
In the pages of Derek Landy and Greg Land’s ALL-OUT AVENGERS, readers have been dropped into the middle of some of the Avengers’ most pulse-pounding missions to date with no time for explanation! But fans aren’t the only ones asking questions, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have realized something or someone has been influencing them for the past several months, altering the very fabric of reality in an attempt to prepare the planet for a threat that could destroy everything. Here, now, this unseen individual is to be dragged, kicking and screaming, from the shadows and into the light—and is revealed as the Beyonder! Something big is coming to the Marvel Universe...
“I am beyond excited to take everything we've done in ALL-OUT AVENGERS and continue it into its next incarnation,” Landy said. “We're just beginning to brush up against the wider implications of the Beyonder's agenda and the chance to tell this kind of story—the story of gods, the one thing that scares them, and the Avengers caught in the middle—is an impossible dream come true for a kid who grew up with SECRET WARS.”
AVENGERS BEYOND #1 (OF 5)
Written by DEREK LANDY
Art and Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale 3/29
Pick up the final issue ALL-OUT AVENGERS this January, and then prepare for more nonstop action and relentless adventure in AVENGERS BEYOND #1 this March!
