Captain America Is Tested by the Fixer in a New ‘Avengers Unlimited’ Story

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the vertical Infinity Comics lineup: In AVENGERS UNLIMITED #63, Captain America: Steve Rogers is put through the paces by the Fixer, a longstanding, technologically savvy foe that has a new series of tests for the Sentinel of Liberty. Steve Rogers may be able to think (and act) quickly on his feet, but even he’ll need help to escape this mechanical minefield! And who better to assist than Moon Knight, mighty Avatar of Khonshu?