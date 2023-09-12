Comics
Published September 12, 2023

Captain America Is Tested by the Fixer in a New ‘Avengers Unlimited’ Story

Guest-starring Moon Knight! Grab your first look at this all-new arc, then read its first chapter on the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the vertical Infinity Comics lineup: In AVENGERS UNLIMITED #63, Captain America: Steve Rogers is put through the paces by the Fixer, a longstanding, technologically savvy foe that has a new series of tests for the Sentinel of Liberty. Steve Rogers may be able to think (and act) quickly on his feet, but even he’ll need help to escape this mechanical minefield! And who better to assist than Moon Knight, mighty Avatar of Khonshu?

2000x2000-infinitycomics-avengersunlimited-63

The first chapter in a new three-part story arc, AVENGERS UNLIMITED #63 kicks off this dastardly tale of danger by Mat Groom, Caio Majado, and Pete Pantazis. Grab your first look below, then read new chapters of the story each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app. And learn more about the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Infinity Comics by staying tuned to Marvel.com later this month!

Preview panels from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #63.
Preview panels from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #63.
Preview panels from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #63.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

It's Time To Assemble For A New Season Of Marvel’s Original Podcast Series ‘Women Of Marvel’

Culture & Lifestyle

Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

Culture & Lifestyle

Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Captain America (Steve Rogers), Avengers, Fixer (Paul Norbert Ebersol), Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Khonshu

Related

Comics

September 13's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

See Deadpool battle Venom, solve a mystery with Janet Van Dyne, prepare for war with Bishop and Cable, and more in this week's comics!

1 day ago

Comics

Legendary Writer Chris Claremont Celebrates Wolverine's 50th Anniversary in 'Wolverine: Madripoor Knights'

This February, Chris Claremont teams up with artist Edgar Salazar for a sequel to one of Claremont's most iconic Wolverine adventures in 'Wolverine: Madripoor Knights.'

4 days ago

Comics

Who Is Doctor Doom? The Official Marvel Guide

What do you know about the infamous ruler of Latveria? Read on to find out everything you’ve ever wondered about Doctor Doom!

4 days ago

Comics

Earth's Mightiest Heroes Assemble to Uplift, Inspire, and Unite in 'Marvel's Voices: Avengers' #1

This December, Captain America, Iron Man, Photon, and Ghost Rider star in a brand-new edition of the acclaimed 'Marvel's Voices' series.

5 days ago