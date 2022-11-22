Ironheart and Wasp Meet the Mysterious Paragon
Friend? Foe? Or something else completely? Find out more about this all-new character in ‘Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #21.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: The Avengers may have an emerging menace on their hands in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #21! An all-new story arc in the weekly anthology series—this time from creators Patch Zircher and Java Tartaglia—is available to read now. And the first part of “The Doomsday Man” story offers big surprises and cosmic challenge to members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
While attending a science gathering, the Wasp: Nadia Pym and Ironheart are entreated for aid by the mysterious Paragon, a warrior-like space entity who knows how to make an entrance!
Who is Paragon, where do they come from, and will the Avengers treat him as friend or foe? Find out in the first part of “The Doomsday Man” in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #21, and continue the story next week in issue #22, dropping on the app November 29.
