The Apocalyptic Finale for the Event of the Year Arrives in 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' #6
Find out what’s to come this October in 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' and check out the final event checklist.
In two days, a war between two of the most powerful factions in the Marvel Universe will erupt and your favorite heroes will face cosmic judgment like never before…
Written by comics mastermind Kieron Gillen and drawn by acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY is the new Marvel Comics crossover event that begins with the Eternals and X-Men embroiled in a deadly conflict and the Avengers struggling to restore peace. This intense saga will pay off various plot threads that have defined these franchises in recent years including mutantkind’s newfound immortality, the Eternals’ discovery of long-hidden truths about their species, and the Avengers' questionable encounters with the Celestials.
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 hits stands this Wednesday. Now, fans can get their first look at the cover of the main series’ final issue as well as A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY tie-ins arriving in October and see a complete event checklist.
A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3
Event architect Kieron Gillen’s continues his bold work on the Eternals mythology alongside artist Guiu Vilanova in A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3. It looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day.
A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by GUIU VILANOVA
Cover by ESAD RIBIC
On sale 10/5
A.X.E.: STARFOX #1
Gillen teams up with artist Daniele Di Nicuolo to bring Eros the Eternal into the action in A.X.E.: STARFOX #1! Complete with a new look designed by Valerio Schiti, this one-shot presents an important chapter for Starfox’s exciting future.
"Having done so much work with Thanos and the Eternals' shared history, the most common recurring question was ‘What about Eros?’” Gillen told ComicBook.com. "I smiled enigmatically, which everyone missed, because no one is in my house, watching my response, except my cats. I really should have thought that through. Anyway: as the world falls into hell, I finally reveal all. The world, more than ever, needs love. Can Eros finally live up to all the hopes he embodies?"
A.X.E.: STARFOX #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art and Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO
On Sale 10/5
A.X.E.: X-MEN #1
Alongside artist Francesco Mobili, Kieron Gillen will also spotlight three central characters in key one-shots that will bridge the gap between the penultimate and final issue. A.X.E.: X-MEN #1 will examine Jean Grey’s intricate relationship with the Phoenix Force, burning away the mystery behind their connection once and for all.
A.X.E.: X-MEN #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by FRANCESCO MOBILI
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 10/5
X-MEN RED #7
As the dust settles and the costs are counted, change is coming to Arakko — starting at the top in Al Ewing and Madibek Musabekov’s X-MEN RED #7. After the catastrophic war with the Eternals, the Great Ring declares that Isca the Unbeaten is no longer fit for the Seat of Victory. But Isca’s power is never to lose. If she won’t step down…is there anyone on Arakko who can make her?
X-MEN RED #7
Written by AL EWING
Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
On Sale 10/5
A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1
Alongside artist Pasqual Ferry, Kieron Gillen will also spotlight three central characters in key one-shots that will bridge the gap between the penultimate and final issue. A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1 will tackle Ajak’s past decisions regarding the Celestials and how she plans to lead the Eternals through this latest challenge.
A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by PASQUAL FERRY
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 10/12
A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1
Alyssa Wong and Michael YG reunite to continue the saga of Lin Lie as the new Iron Fist in A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1. After the clash between Lin Lie and his brother Lin Feng, Lin, protector of the mystical city of K’un-Lun – must reclaim access to K’un-Lun! But not before he faces a trial unlike any other: Shou-Lao the Undying?! Loki also stars as this adventure as the pair confront judgment and face Iron Fist’s greatest challenge yet.
"Lin Lie's back, and so is Team Iron Fist!" Wong told Newsarama. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Michael YG again for the next chapter in Lin Lie's story!"
A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1
Written by ALYSSA WONG
Art by MICHAEL YG
Cover by PHILIP TAN
On Sale 10/12
CAPTAIN MARVEL #42
Judgment Day comes for Carol Danvers in Kelly Thompson and Andrea Di Vito’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #42. Though Carol has had more than enough of being judged lately, there’s no escaping THIS Judgment Day as it determines whether Earth lives or dies. But as Carol and Lauri-Ell give their heroic best to prove their worth an...unexpected new player emerges.
"So on CAPTAIN MARVEL, we were just coming out of our own quite 'judge-y' arc when we tied in, so we had to get really creative in how to approach this story and still keep things fresh, and I'm so delighted that it happened that way," Thompson told Popverse. "Sometimes a limitation like that actually helps you create something a bit different -- and our guest artist Andrea Di Vito really embraced the idea in the most amazing way."
CAPTAIN MARVEL #42
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art by ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by JUAN FRIGERI
On Sale 10/12
FANTASTIC FOUR #48
Writer David Pepose and Juann Cabal continue their thrilling guest arc spotlighting Invisible Woman in FANTASTIC FOUR #48. Trapped alone inside the Baxter Building with no backup in sight, the Invisible Woman battles her way up 35 flights of death traps to stop the mad science of Oubliette Midas! But with the clock running out on the Celestial’s judgment, can Sue save her husband, Reed, from becoming the latest cog in the Exterminatrix’s interdimensional war machine? Can the Thing and the Human Torch free themselves from Oubliette’s twisted schemes, or will the hijacked Baxter Building prove to be the FF’s ultimate undoing?
FANTASTIC FOUR #48
Written by DAVID PEPOSE
Art by JUANN CABAL
Cover by CAFU
On Sale 10/12
IMMORTAL X-MEN #7
Each issue of IMMORTAL X-MEN has seen Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck dive deep into the motives of mutantkind’s leaders and, in IMMORTAL X-MEN #7, they’ll turn the spotlight on one of the most beloved X-Men: Nightcrawler! if you’re the heart of the X-Men, there are days you want to tear out people’s hearts. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark?
IMMORTAL X-MEN #7
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale 10/12
LEGION OF X #6
Witness the divine judgment of the Eternals’ brutal attack on Mars in Si Spurrier and Rafael Pimentel’s LEGION OF X #6. Judgment Day has arrived…and our very own Legion is on the chopping block! The Eternal Uranos launches a savage attack on Arakko, but it’s not only the planet Mars that’s at stake. Is David Haller a hero, will he succumb to his madness just as everyone – perhaps even the Celestials themselves – predicts?
LEGION OF X #6
Written by SI SPURRIER
Art by RAFAEL PIMENTEL
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 10/12
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6 will conclude this new Marvel Comics epic with a fascinating and unforgiving climax. It’s not that nothing will be the same again – it’s that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever.
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by VALERIO SCHITI
Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale 10/19
X-FORCE #33
The astounding conclusion to “The Hunt for X” arrives in Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill’s X-FORCE #33. Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it’s time for Kraven the Hunter to prove once more he’s the apex predator. Kraven, Wolverine, Omega Red, dinosaurs, and more in this Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come.
X-FORCE #33
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by ROBERT GILL
Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
On Sale 10/19
Check out all the October covers now and be there when the latest Marvel Comics epic begins in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 this Wednesday. Plus, don't miss the complete A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY event checklist below!
