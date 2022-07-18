The Apocalyptic Finale for the Event of the Year Arrives in 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' #6

In two days, a war between two of the most powerful factions in the Marvel Universe will erupt and your favorite heroes will face cosmic judgment like never before…

Written by comics mastermind Kieron Gillen and drawn by acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY is the new Marvel Comics crossover event that begins with the Eternals and X-Men embroiled in a deadly conflict and the Avengers struggling to restore peace. This intense saga will pay off various plot threads that have defined these franchises in recent years including mutantkind’s newfound immortality, the Eternals’ discovery of long-hidden truths about their species, and the Avengers' questionable encounters with the Celestials.

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 hits stands this Wednesday. Now, fans can get their first look at the cover of the main series’ final issue as well as A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY tie-ins arriving in October and see a complete event checklist.

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3

Event architect Kieron Gillen’s continues his bold work on the Eternals mythology alongside artist Guiu Vilanova in A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3. It looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day.

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

On sale 10/5