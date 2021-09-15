Ben Reilly VS. Miles Morales as the Beyond Era of Amazing Spider-Man Heats Up in December
Check out upcoming covers for Amazing Spider-Man Beyond!
Launching next month, a new era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN beyond your wildest expectations begins when Peter Parker is hospitalized and Ben Reilly takes over as the new Spider-Man. And that’s only the start. Brought to you by an all-star lineup of writers and artists including Patrick Gleason, Cody Ziglar, Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, and Saladin Ahmed, the Spider-Man mythos is ready to web sling into uncharted new territory! And come December, this explosive saga will see exciting developments including an epic showdown between Miles Morales and Ben Reilly, a possible rekindled romance between Aunt May and Doc Ock, and more!
Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Ivan Fiorelli team up to reunite one of the most controversial couples in comics history in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY. With her nephew at death’s door, May Parker is not just going to sit around accepting that Peter’s ailments aren’t solvable with conventional means. Aunt May is going to seek unconventional means by way of her ex-fiancé Doctor Octopus!
Then it’s new Spider-Man vs. newest Spider-Man in Saladin Ahmed and Carlos Gómez’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81! The Beyond Corporation paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man trademark and does not take kindly to an unlicensed Spider-Man running around Brooklyn. So it’s up to Ben Reilly to take Miles Morales down.
Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center. Check in on Peter Parker’s recover in Saladin Ahmed and Jorge Fornès’ AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82. Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter to health, but when Peter’s roommate disappears, MJ has to step up. Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?
Next up, the creator behind the biggest cover in the last decade is going to show you what he can do with one of the biggest Spider-Moments in decades when Marvel’s Stormbreaker Patrick Gleason takes over writing and art duties in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83. The Web-Head is facing unbeatable odds again. Can he rise to the occasion and save the day?
Writer Cody Ziglar returns in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84 alongside artist Paco Medina. The events of ASM #80.BEY have set Doctor Octopus on a collision course with the Beyond Corporation and their Spider-Hero in residence. Ben Reilly isn’t the only one with new tricks up his sleeve, or, in Ock’s case, MANY sleeves.
December will also see an exciting Beyond tie-in in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Michele Bandini. The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them. What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!
Spidey fans won’t want to miss a single issue of this unbelievable new era! Be there at the start when AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 hits stands on October 6th and look for this exciting upcoming issues this December!
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by IVAN FIORELLI
Cover by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale 12/1
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ
Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 12/8
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by JORGE FORNÉS
Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 12/15
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83
Written by PATRICK GLEASON
Art by PATRICK GLEASON
Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & PATRICK GLEASON
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 12/22
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by PACO MEDINA
Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & CODY ZIGLAR
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Variant Cover by CORY SMITH
On Sale 12/29
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by MICHELE BANDINI
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 12/1
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Culture & Lifestyle
Kevin Feige Hopes to Inspire the Next Generation with 'The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe'