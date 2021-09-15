Ben Reilly VS. Miles Morales as the Beyond Era of Amazing Spider-Man Heats Up in December

December will also see an exciting Beyond tie-in in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Michele Bandini. The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them. What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!

Spidey fans won’t want to miss a single issue of this unbelievable new era! Be there at the start when AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 hits stands on October 6th and look for this exciting upcoming issues this December!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 12/1



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by JORGE FORNÉS

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/15

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

Written by PATRICK GLEASON

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by PACO MEDINA

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & CODY ZIGLAR

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

On Sale 12/29

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 12/1