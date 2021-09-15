Comics
Published September 15, 2021

Ben Reilly VS. Miles Morales as the Beyond Era of Amazing Spider-Man Heats Up in December

Check out upcoming covers for Amazing Spider-Man Beyond!

by Marvel

Launching next month, a new era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN beyond your wildest expectations begins when Peter Parker is hospitalized and Ben Reilly takes over as the new Spider-Man. And that’s only the start. Brought to you by an all-star lineup of writers and artists including Patrick Gleason, Cody Ziglar, Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, and Saladin Ahmed, the Spider-Man mythos is ready to web sling into uncharted new territory! And come December, this explosive saga will see exciting developments including an epic showdown between Miles Morales and Ben Reilly, a possible rekindled romance between Aunt May and Doc Ock, and more!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY Cover by MARK BAGLEY
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY Cover by Mark Bagley

Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Ivan Fiorelli team up to reunite one of the most controversial couples in comics history in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY. With her nephew at death’s door, May Parker is not just going to sit around accepting that Peter’s ailments aren’t solvable with conventional means. Aunt May is going to seek unconventional means by way of her ex-fiancé Doctor Octopus!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 Cover by Arthur Adams

Then it’s new Spider-Man vs. newest Spider-Man in Saladin Ahmed and Carlos Gómez’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81! The Beyond Corporation paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man trademark and does not take kindly to an unlicensed Spider-Man running around Brooklyn. So it’s up to Ben Reilly to take Miles Morales down.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82 Cover by Arthur Adams

Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center. Check in on Peter Parker’s recover in Saladin Ahmed and Jorge FornèsAMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82. Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter to health, but when Peter’s roommate disappears, MJ has to step up. Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83 Cover by Arthur Adams
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83 Cover by Arthur Adams

Next up, the creator behind the biggest cover in the last decade is going to show you what he can do with one of the biggest Spider-Moments in decades when Marvel’s Stormbreaker Patrick Gleason takes over writing and art duties in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83. The Web-Head is facing unbeatable odds again. Can he rise to the occasion and save the day?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84 Variant Cover by Cory Smith
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84 Variant Cover by Cory Smith

Writer Cody Ziglar returns in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84 alongside artist Paco Medina. The events of ASM #80.BEY have set Doctor Octopus on a collision course with the Beyond Corporation and their Spider-Hero in residence. Ben Reilly isn’t the only one with new tricks up his sleeve, or, in Ock’s case, MANY sleeves.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 Cover by Taurin Clarke

December will also see an exciting Beyond tie-in in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Michele Bandini. The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them. What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!

Spidey fans won’t want to miss a single issue of this unbelievable new era! Be there at the start when AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 hits stands on October 6th and look for this exciting upcoming issues this December!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by IVAN FIORELLI
Cover by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale 12/1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ
Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 12/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by JORGE FORNÉS
Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 12/15

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83
Written by PATRICK GLEASON
Art by PATRICK GLEASON
Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & PATRICK GLEASON
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 12/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by PACO MEDINA
Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & CODY ZIGLAR
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Variant Cover by CORY SMITH
On Sale 12/29

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by MICHELE BANDINI
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 12/1

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Announcing the 2021 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Movies

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Meet Morris, the Creature from Ta Lo

Culture & Lifestyle

Kevin Feige Hopes to Inspire the Next Generation with 'The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Simu Limu and Awkafina on the MCU’s Newest Best Friend Duo

Comics

Return to the Wastelands of "Old Man Logan" in Brand-New Series of 'Wastelanders' Comics

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius), Aunt May (May Parker), Mary Jane Watson

Related

Comics

Legendary Comic Book Writer J.M. DeMatteis Returns to Marvel with 'Ben Reilly: Spider-Man'

New series coming in January will tell the untold adventures of Ben Reilly’s time as Spider-Man!

19 hours ago

Comics

Announcing the 2021 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Your first look at all the exclusive merch and perks arriving with this year's MU+ kit!

1 day ago

Comics

The Debut of the New X-Men

The Hellfire Gala continues, brand-new Infinity Comics, and Spider-Man enters the W.E.B. The digital comics we’re reading on Marvel Unlimited this week.

2 days ago

TV Shows

'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends’: Hulk Needs Team Spidey's Help

A brand-new episode of the new original series for pre-schoolers airs on Disney Junior and Disney Channel today!

5 days ago