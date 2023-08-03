Captain America Howls Onto The Battlefields Of World War II In 'Capwolf & The Howling Commandos'!

When Captain America is transformed into a werewolf on the front lines of World War II, he’ll need the help of the Howling Commandos to take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle. But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?

“This is the kind of story I was dying to tell at Marvel, blending my love of historical fiction with the incredible history of the characters in the Marvel Universe,” Phillips told AiPT. “CapWolf and the Howling Commandos may be a war story, but it also has horror, romance, and a few new characters that we introduce along the way. And just wait until you see Carlos Magno’s incredible artwork on this series…”

Check out an assortment of covers, including a Hidden Gem wraparound piece using Jack Kirby art of the original Howling Commandos

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #1 (OF 4)

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Wraparound Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JACK KIRBY

On Sale 10/11



