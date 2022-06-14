Captain America’s New Ongoing Series Packs a Mystery That Readers Can Help Solve

Kicking off tomorrow in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero’s new Captain America epic will find the Star-Spangled Avenger embroiled in a conspiracy as old as his shield – and eagle-eyed readers of the series might just be able to uncover information about the mystery before Cap himself does!

Some clues have already dropped, some will emerge in the coming months, and readers can see for themselves just how shocking and far-reaching this mysterious saga will be in the cover to September’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #4.



Steve Rogers returns to New York with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield, only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain America through the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…