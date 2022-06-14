Captain America’s New Ongoing Series Packs a Mystery That Readers Can Help Solve
Find the key. Crack the code.
Kicking off tomorrow in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero’s new Captain America epic will find the Star-Spangled Avenger embroiled in a conspiracy as old as his shield – and eagle-eyed readers of the series might just be able to uncover information about the mystery before Cap himself does!
Some clues have already dropped, some will emerge in the coming months, and readers can see for themselves just how shocking and far-reaching this mysterious saga will be in the cover to September’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #4.
Steve Rogers returns to New York with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield, only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain America through the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #4
Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING
Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO
On Sale 9/7
Check out the cover to issue #4, and stay tuned to the official Captain America Twitter account to help Steve unravel the mystery!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
Marvel's Midnight Suns Opens Preorders With Venomous New Trailer Announcement