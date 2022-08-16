Marvel's Captain America Titles Heat up Ahead of ‘Cold War’

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con last month, both CAPTAIN AMERICA titles will crossover next year in the upcoming epic, COLD WAR! The saga will be a culmination of the threats, battles, and mysteries that’s been at the center of both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson’s adventures since the start of this critically-acclaimed new era!

Over in writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY, Steve Rogers is hunting down a shadowy group of villains known as the Outer Circle in order to unearth a shocking secret about the creation of his shield.

And over in writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH, Sam Wilson is unraveling a conspiracy of his own, ones that’s taken him everywhere from Latveria to Wakanda for showdowns with Doctor Doom and the newly returned White Wolf! More thrills await and right now, fans can get a peek at what’s to come in both titles this November!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6, Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it’s about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers’ world will never be the same again.

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

On Sale 11/9