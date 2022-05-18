Comics
Published May 18, 2022

Carnage Goes to Hell

Carnage heads to the underworld in a new arc by Ram V. and Rogê Antônio, kicking off in August’s 'Carnage' #6.

by Marvel

Carnage, one of Marvel’s most terrifying villains, is proving to be deadlier than ever in his brand-new ongoing series by writer Ram V. and artists Francesco Manna and Rogê Antônio.

Adrift and alone, the Carnage symbiote is free and ready to give in to his most sinister cravings as he unleashes his chaos on the Marvel Universe in this visceral new era. The series enters its second arc this August, and fans will see just how big Carnage’s ambitions are as he heads to the realm of the Dark Elves for an enticing prize: the throne of Malekith

The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. Now, its ruthless and aggressive efforts to quench that bloodlust will reach new and never before seen heights. But what in the Hel is Carnage up to, and what will it do to anyone who gets in its way?! 

CARNAGE #6 cover by Kendrick “Kunkka” Lim

CARNAGE #6
Written by RAM V 
Art by ROGE ANTONIO 
Cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM
On Sale in August

Check out Kendrick “Kunkka” Lim’s latest gorgeously terrifying CARNAGE cover below and pick up CARNAGE #6 when it arrives in August. 

Carnage (Cletus Kasady)

