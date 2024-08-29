Celebrate the Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with New Marvel Studios Variant Covers by Ryan Meinerding
On sale starting next month, new Marvel Studios Variant Covers feature artwork by Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development, Ryan Meinerding.
Beginning next month, a new line of variant covers give fans a breathtaking glimpse into the one of the key creative forces behind the design and look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Adorning various Marvel titles throughout September and later this year, the new MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVERS showcase stunning artwork by Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding.
The pieces come straight from the 'Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding,' an upcoming art book arriving October 1st that covers the breadth of Meinerding’s work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with illustrations, sketches, character designs, insights, and much more. The variant covers pull from Meinerding’s long career with Marvel Studios, stretching all the way back to the early days of Iron Man (2008).
On Sale 9/4
IMMORTAL THOR #15 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
On Sale 9/11
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 Wraparound Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
On Sale 9/18
INCREDIBLE HULK #17 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
AVENGERS #18 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
On Sale 9/25
PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 Wraparound Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
Check out Meinerding’s first eight MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVERS and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the months ahead.
'Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding' is available for pre-order now and will be available from Abrams Books on October 1, 2024. Available wherever books are sold!
