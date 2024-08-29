Celebrate the Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with New Marvel Studios Variant Covers by Ryan Meinerding

On Sale 9/4

IMMORTAL THOR #15 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING



On Sale 9/11

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 Wraparound Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING



On Sale 9/18

INCREDIBLE HULK #17 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING

AVENGERS #18 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING



On Sale 9/25

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 Wraparound Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING

'Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding' is available for pre-order now and will be available from Abrams Books on October 1, 2024. Available wherever books are sold!

