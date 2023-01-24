Celebrate The Heroes Of Star Wars In Peach Momoko's Women's History Month Variant Covers

See below for a full list of STAR WARS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVERS. Check out the first three now and stay tuned to StarWars.com next week for more to be revealed!

On Sale 3/1

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #4 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #10 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

STAR WARS #32 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 3/8

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #2 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #32 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 3/15

STAR WARS: YODA #5 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #30 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 3/22

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #32 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 3/29

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA’S PALACE #1 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #4 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

