Marvel Comics Celebrates ComicsPRO’s Local Comic Shop Day with Two Stunning Covers Starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales
Check out Marvel’s variant covers for this year’s Local Comic Shop Day, available to all retailers on November 23!
Local Comic Shop Day returns for its eighth year on November 23!
The annual event organized by ComicsPRO, comics industry’s trade organization, celebrates the independent spirit of local comic book shops and encourages customers to visit their local shops during the holiday season! Marvel Comics is proud to participate once again, this time with two LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY VARIANT COVERS!
In honor of the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man, they’ll grace the covers of November’s issues of both of Spider-Man’s current ongoing series: Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s SPIDER-MAN. Drawn by acclaimed artist Francesco Mobili, these dramatic pinups showcase everyone’s favorite webslingers—Peter Parker and Miles Morales!
SPIDER-MAN #2
LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY VARIANT COVER by FRANCESCO MOBILI
Be sure to contact your local comic shop for inquiries regarding availability! For more information about ComicsPRO, please visit www.comicspro.org. Check out both covers below and celebrate the place where a passion for Pop Culture begins on LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY!
