Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr. Return for Daredevil's 650th Issue
Two of Daredevil’s most historic creators are back in 'Daredevil' #2, the giant-sized 650th issue hitting stands August 17.
Yesterday, fans got their first look at DAREDEVIL #2, the milestone 650th issue arriving next month, where legendary creators from throughout Daredevil history will join writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto for a giant-sized celebration! Amongst an all-star lineup of talent will be two visionaries who had a profound impact on Daredevil’s legacy: writer Ann Nocenti and artist John Romita Jr.!
The pair of comic powerhouses will make their grand return to Hell’s Kitchen, paying homage and revisiting their hard-hitting and beloved late 80s run on the title. Known for tackling real-world issues, Nocenti will spotlight Daredevil’s complex relationship with the inhabitants of Hell’s Kitchen and the dire changes on the horizon in a story drawn by Chip Zdarsky himself. John Romita Jr. will draw a riveting sequence for the book’s main story that stars one of Nocenti and Romita Jr.’s most iconic creations: Typhoid Mary.
“It’s not often that a comic gets to issue two these days, so … oh wait, it’s issue 650?! Well in that case I’m over the moon that we get to celebrate with so many legendary Daredevil creators!” Zdarsky said. “Daredevil is a title that has had so many amazing runs that it wouldn’t feel right to have an anniversary issue without inviting the people who made the book so special for so many years.”
DAREDEVIL #2
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY & ANN NOCENTI
Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO, RAFAEL DeLATORRE, ALEX MALEEV, PAUL AZACETA, PHIL NOTO, CHRIS SAMNEE, KLAUS JANSON, MIKE HAWTHORNE, & CHIP ZDARSKY
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Variant Cover by GARY FRANK
On Sale 8/17
Check out interior artwork from Nocenti and Romita Jr.’s stories below and experience the epic 650th issue of Daredevil on August 17!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘Ms. Marvel’: What Kamala Khan’s DNA Reveals About Her Genetics