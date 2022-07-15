Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr. Return for Daredevil's 650th Issue

Yesterday, fans got their first look at DAREDEVIL #2, the milestone 650th issue arriving next month, where legendary creators from throughout Daredevil history will join writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto for a giant-sized celebration! Amongst an all-star lineup of talent will be two visionaries who had a profound impact on Daredevil’s legacy: writer Ann Nocenti and artist John Romita Jr.!

The pair of comic powerhouses will make their grand return to Hell’s Kitchen, paying homage and revisiting their hard-hitting and beloved late 80s run on the title. Known for tackling real-world issues, Nocenti will spotlight Daredevil’s complex relationship with the inhabitants of Hell’s Kitchen and the dire changes on the horizon in a story drawn by Chip Zdarsky himself. John Romita Jr. will draw a riveting sequence for the book’s main story that stars one of Nocenti and Romita Jr.’s most iconic creations: Typhoid Mary.

“It’s not often that a comic gets to issue two these days, so … oh wait, it’s issue 650?! Well in that case I’m over the moon that we get to celebrate with so many legendary Daredevil creators!” Zdarsky said. “Daredevil is a title that has had so many amazing runs that it wouldn’t feel right to have an anniversary issue without inviting the people who made the book so special for so many years.”