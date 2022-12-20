Comics
Published December 20, 2022

You Don’t Know Daredevil?!

Revisit the origin and history of the Hell’s Kitchen Defender.

by Robyn Belt

He fights criminals in the courtroom and on the concrete. Learn everything there is to know about Daredevil!

Daredevil: The Protector Of Hell's Kitchen

In this episode of You Don’t Know, we chronicle the origin, key moments, and team-ups in the history of the masked vigilante and attorney-at-law. How did a kid from Hell’s Kitchen grow up to be a Defender and a New Avenger? After your recap, dive into Daredevil’s starting points and complete first series on Marvel Unlimited.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more character explainers like this!



In this article: Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), The Defenders

