Daredevil and Echo's History, Explained

How Daredevil & Echo Met

Created by David Mack and Joe Quesada, Lopez debuted in DAREDEVIL (1998) #9. That issue introduced her as a deaf woman of the Cheyenne nation with the ability to perfectly duplicate any physical action she sees, much like Avengers villain Taskmaster. Lopez’s father, William Lincoln, worked for Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, and was ultimately killed by that villain. As one of his last acts, he left a bloody handprint on his daughter’s face. In the aftermath of this traumatic event, Fisk took Lopez on as a ward and nurtured her incredible abilities, leading to her becoming a dancer and artist as an adult.

Lopez’s introduction took place at a difficult time in Murdock’s life. During the preceding “Guardian Devil” arc, Bullseye murdered Karen Page, the hero’s longtime friend and love interest. Knowing Murdock was vulnerable, Kingpin arranged for him and Lopez to meet out-of-costume. The two struck up a romantic relationship, just as Fisk guessed they would.

Towards the start of Murdock and Lopez’s relationship, Fisk told Echo that Daredevil was the person responsible for her father’s death. In response, she began reviewing footage of old fights between Daredevil and Bullseye in preparation for getting revenge. She also put a white handprint on her face as an homage the one her father left in blood before he died.

In their initial fight, Echo bested Daredevil and nearly shot him, staying her hand only because several young onlookers recognized her. When the two fought again, Murdock revealed his secret identity to her, ending the battle. As he noted and Lopez quickly recognized, he was far too young at the time of Lincoln’s death to have killed him. After learning she’d been manipulated, Lopez sought out Kingpin and shot him, leaving him blind in the aftermath.

Echo then left New York to find herself, and her romantic relationship with Daredevil ended. During her journey of self-discovery, Lopez temporarily returned to New York, where she discovered, in her absence, Murdock had struck up a relationship with Milla Donovan. Following a vision quest, Lopez decided she wanted to pursue performance art again.