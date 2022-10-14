Daredevil: A Romantic Recap on Matt Murdock and Elektra

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

In 1981’s DAREDEVIL (1964) #168, Elektra Natchios stormed into the life of Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, and nothing has been the same since. Writer and artist Frank Miller quickly established that Matt and Elektra had a relationship in their college years before they fought in the streets of New York against emerging underground evils. Through tragedy, trials, tribulations, and even death, Matt Murdock and Elektra found their way back to each other in the pages of DAREDEVIL (2019). And for the first time in years, they were truly a couple.

Now, in DAREDEVIL (2022) #4, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Rafael De Latorre have delivered another important milestone in the lives of Matt and Elektra. This issue represents a major shift in their relationship, as the two Daredevils ready themselves for the final war against the occult ninja organization called The Hand. Take a look back at the key moments that have led to this one with our complete relationship recap—from Matt and Elektra’s first meeting to their dual stints as Daredevil, all on Marvel Unlimited.