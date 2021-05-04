Comics
Published May 4, 2021

Revisiting "Fortress Vader" with Star Wars Author Phil Szostak

Celebrate Star Wars Day with the modern classic 2017 'Darth Vader' series finale!

by Marvel

May the 4th be with you, Star Wars comic connoisseurs! 

To celebrate the galaxy far, far away day, Star Wars author and Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak is joining the Marvel's Pull List podcast to discuss one of the finest Darth Vader stories in recent memory: DARTH VADER (2017) #19-25, AKA "Fortress Vader"!

Darth Vader (2017) #19

In this episode, your hosts Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Tucker Markus preview all of this week's new Marvel comics—including the spectacular STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA—before diving into the mighty work of Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli. Then, Phil shares a few inside stories of what it's like working with the Star Wars concept art team, helping shepherd the visual direction of the Star Wars universe, and writing The Art of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Rise of Skywalker, and The Mandalorian!

Haven't read DARTH VADER (2017) just yet? Remedy that with Marvel Unlimited right now!

Now tune into the episode here!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more! Pax et Justitia!

