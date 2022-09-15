'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' #1 First Look Sends Peter Parker into a Waking Nightmare
In a special first look at 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' #1, Peter Parker swings right into a world of waking nightmares.
Peter Parker's dream trip to Los Angeles is about to become a waking nightmare. When he travels to the City of Angels in DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1, he encounters a few demons instead – and they'll test him like never before.
In Taboo, B. Earl, and Juan Ferreyra's DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN, Peter will find himself at the intersection of dreams and reality, as well as science and magic. As he struggles to find the distinction between what is real and what isn't, this revolutionary dark take on the Web-Slinger will pit him against a familiar demon – one known to X-Men fans, in particular.
A special first look at the debut issue shows Spidey swinging high above a cityscape that looks as though it sprang out of an M.C. Escher painting. In one page, his webs come to life and pursue him, even as his body contorts into an arachnid-like monstrosity. In another, Peter catches the sunset from the top of a moving bus as he changes into his iconic costume, while he webs down a wild bear and swings home in yet another. A final page shows him leaping right into a cloud of bats on his way across the city.
See Peter's nightmares come to life in this special first look at DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 below!
DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by TABOO and B. EARL
Art by JUAN FERREYRA
Cover by RAHZZAH
On Sale 10/19
Watch Spider-Man face his demons (literally) in DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1, on sale October 19!
