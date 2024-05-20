Comics
Published May 20, 2024

'Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe' Covers Send the Merc with the Mouth on a Slaughter Spree

Check out new 'Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe' variant covers, on sale throughout July.

by Marvel

With his highly anticipated return to the big screen later this summer and a brand-new solo comic book series on sale now, Deadpool is already taking over the Marvel Universe, but come July, he’ll tear it down one hero at a time in new DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE variant covers!

Paying tribute to one of the most popular Deadpool comic series of all time, the DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE variant covers depict Wade slicing, dicing, and unleashing his special brand of mayhem on his fellow Marvel characters. Drawn by some of the industry’s top artists, each cover spotlights the insanity and lethality of the Merc with the Mouth and will adorn all of Marvel’s hottest issues throughout July.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Javier Garròn

On Sale 7/3
DOCTOR STRANGE #17 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ron Lim
VENOM #35 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Iban Coello

On Sale 7/10
AVENGERS #16 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Chad Hardin
DAREDEVIL #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Scott Williams
GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf
SPIDER-BOY #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Nao Fuji

On Sale 7/17
INCREDIBLE HULK #14 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Wachter
NAMOR #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Joshua Cassara
SCARLET WITCH #2 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Corin Howell
SPIDER-WOMAN #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Paco Medina

On Sale 7/24
CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Nakayama
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
FANTASTIC FOUR #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ethan Young

On Sale 7/31
BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio
CAPTAIN MARVEL #10 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli
IMMORTAL THOR #13 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Todd Nauck
KID VENOM #4 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by

Check out all 20 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVERS now and preorder them at your local comic shop today.

BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

