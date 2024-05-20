'Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe' Covers Send the Merc with the Mouth on a Slaughter Spree

On Sale 7/3

DOCTOR STRANGE #17 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ron Lim

VENOM #35 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Iban Coello

On Sale 7/10

AVENGERS #16 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Chad Hardin

DAREDEVIL #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Scott Williams

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf

SPIDER-BOY #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Nao Fuji

On Sale 7/17

INCREDIBLE HULK #14 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Wachter

NAMOR #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Joshua Cassara

SCARLET WITCH #2 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Corin Howell

SPIDER-WOMAN #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Paco Medina

On Sale 7/24

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Nakayama

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

FANTASTIC FOUR #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ethan Young

On Sale 7/31

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Javier Garròn

BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

CAPTAIN MARVEL #10 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli

IMMORTAL THOR #13 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Todd Nauck

KID VENOM #4 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by

