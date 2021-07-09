The Impact of Doctor Strange's Death Is Felt Across the Marvel Universe in New Tie-Ins

In addition to the main series, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will also spin out into pulse-pounding tie-ins that deal with the ramifications from the loss of one of Marvel’s most vital heroes.

Written by Alex Paknadel with art by Ryan Bodenheim, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1 will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against a rampaging new Juggernaut. Can they prevent the unstoppable being from destroying Manhattan or do they lack the magical expertise needed to find an answer?