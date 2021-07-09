Comics
Published July 9, 2021

The Impact of Doctor Strange's Death Is Felt Across the Marvel Universe in New Tie-Ins

Check out what 'Death of Doctor Strange' has in store for Marvel Comics this October!

by Marvel

The final saga of Doctor Strange is upon us! This September, the Marvel Universe will lose its Sorcerer Supreme in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE, a new limited series written by Jed MacKay with art by Lee Garbett. This startling story will not only dive into the mystery behind Doctor Strange’s demise but also explore the major impact his death will have on the Earth that he so fiercely protected from countless mystical threats.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 cover by Kaare Andrews
DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 cover by Kaare Andrews

In addition to the main series, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will also spin out into pulse-pounding tie-ins that deal with the ramifications from the loss of one of Marvel’s most vital heroes.

Written by Alex Paknadel with art by Ryan Bodenheim, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1 will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against a rampaging new Juggernaut. Can they prevent the unstoppable being from destroying Manhattan or do they lack the magical expertise needed to find an answer?

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1 cover by Steve Skroce
DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1 cover by Steve Skroce

And Strange Academy is shut down until the events surrounding Dr. Strange’s death are resolved in STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 written by STRANGE ACADEMY creator Skottie Young with art by superstar cover artist Mike Del Mundo. When the student body is forced to return home, Iric and Alvi come face-to-face with their mother: the Enchantress! Dealing with problems of her own in the wake of Strange’s death, fans will learn that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and more than just one realm is in trouble.

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 cover by Humberto Ramos
STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 cover by Humberto Ramos

Check out the covers of October’s DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE installments now, including the poignant cover for DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2. Stay tuned for more information, including the reveal of the frightening new evils that will invade the Earth when death claims Doctor Strange…

On Sale 9/22

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5) (JUL210564)
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by LEE GARBETT
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 10/20

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by LEE GARBETT
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 10/27

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1
Written by ALEX PAKNADEL
Art by RYAN BODENHEIM
Cover by STEVE SKROCE

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1
Written by SKOTTIE  YOUNG
Art by MIKE DEL MUNDO
Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

'What If… ?': Watch the New Trailer Now

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 5

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Loki’: The Glorious Debut of Alligator Loki

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Sophia Di Martino on Fighting and Falling in Love

Movies

The Unsung Hero Behind Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson's Stunt Double — Heidi Moneymaker

In this article: Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Avengers

Related

Gear

Discover A Multiverse of New Funkos and LEGOs for ‘What If…?’

Say hello to Captain Carter and T'Challa Star-Lord!

1 day ago

TV Shows

'What If… ?': Watch the New Trailer Now

Enter a multiverse of infinite possibilities on August 11!

1 day ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Science and Cuisine Collide with ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ Dining Experience Aboard the Disney Wish

Discover new details about the first-of-its-kind Marvel restaurant.

1 day ago

Comics

The Many Looks of Loki

Get to know Asgard’s God of Mischief in some of his favorite forms!

1 day ago