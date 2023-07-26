Knight's End Heralds the Death of Moon Knight

Death looms for Marvel’s Crescent Crusader in the pages of MOON KNIGHT by writer Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio.

The character’s current blockbuster run is gearing up for a dramatic turning point in October’s MOON KNIGHT #28, the start of a three-part saga titled"The Death of Moon Knight." The story will present the climactic battle between Moon Knight and Black Spectre, and while it may mark the tragic end of Marc Spector’s latest era, his vengeance will surely outlive him!



Before his demise, Moon Knight’s life will flash before his eyes in new KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVERS. Gracing the covers of November’s hottest titles, the industry’s leading artists will revisit Moon Knight’s greatest eras with homages to classic Moon Knight stories. Across over 20 covers, fans can see the most impactful moments of Moon Knight’s Super Hero career, including his famous battles, key turning points of his mythos, and fresh takes on his iconic looks and imagery. It’s a bittersweet journey through Moon Knight’s past just as a new beginning approaches!