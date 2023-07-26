Knight's End Heralds the Death of Moon Knight
In anticipation of the 'Death of Moon Knight' story arc coming to Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s run of 'Moon Knight,' revisit the hero’s most memorable moments this November in new Knight's End Variant Covers.
Death looms for Marvel’s Crescent Crusader in the pages of MOON KNIGHT by writer Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio.
The character’s current blockbuster run is gearing up for a dramatic turning point in October’s MOON KNIGHT #28, the start of a three-part saga titled"The Death of Moon Knight." The story will present the climactic battle between Moon Knight and Black Spectre, and while it may mark the tragic end of Marc Spector’s latest era, his vengeance will surely outlive him!
Before his demise, Moon Knight’s life will flash before his eyes in new KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVERS. Gracing the covers of November’s hottest titles, the industry’s leading artists will revisit Moon Knight’s greatest eras with homages to classic Moon Knight stories. Across over 20 covers, fans can see the most impactful moments of Moon Knight’s Super Hero career, including his famous battles, key turning points of his mythos, and fresh takes on his iconic looks and imagery. It’s a bittersweet journey through Moon Knight’s past just as a new beginning approaches!
On Sale 11/1
AVENGERS #7 Knight's End Variant Cover by Marcos Martin
DOCTOR STRANGE #9 Knight's End Variant Cover by Meghan Hetrick
SCARLET WITCH #10 Knight's End Variant Cover by Marc Aspinall
VENOM #27 Knight's End Variant Cover by Pete Woods
WHITE WIDOW #1 Knight's End Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey
X-MEN #28 Knight's End Variant Cover by Ivan Tao
On Sale 11/8
BLACK PANTHER #6 Knight's End Variant Cover by Stephanie Hans
DAREDEVIL #3 Knight's End Variant Cover by Dustin Nguyen
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8 Knight's End Variant Cover by Bill Sienkiewicz
PUNISHER #1 Knight's End Variant Cover by Phil Noto
On Sale 11/15
FANTASTIC FOUR #13 Knight's End Variant Cover by Alex Maleev
GHOST RIDER #20 Knight's End Variant Cover by Paul Azaceta
IMMORTAL THOR #4 Knight's End Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
On Sale 11/22
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38 Knight's End Variant Cover by Valerio Giangiordano
CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 Knight's End Variant Cover by Rod Reis
INCREDIBLE HULK #6 Knight's End Variant Cover by Derrick Chew
SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #2 Knight's End Variant Cover by Daniel Acuña
WOLVERINE #39 Knight's End Variant Cover by E.M. Gist
On Sale 11/29
CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 Knight's End Variant Cover by Bjorn Barends
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #12 Knight's End Variant Cover by Salvador Larroca
SPIDER-WOMAN #1 Knight's End Variant Cover by Kael Ngu
Check out some of the covers now and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the coming weeks, and don’t miss the start of this Moon Knight milestone when "The Last Days of Moon Knight" begins on October 18 in MOON KNIGHT #28!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Live Events
SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Movies
'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight