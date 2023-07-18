Comics
Published July 18, 2023

Derrick Chew's New 'Jean Grey' #1 Cover Unleashes Omega-Level Psychic Power

Check out Derrick Chew’s stunning 'Jean Grey' #1 variant cover, on sale August 23.

by Marvel

Superstar artist Derrick Chew has brought some of Marvel’s greatest heroes to life in best-selling variant covers and next month, he spotlights one of the Marvel Universe’s original mutant icons: Jean Grey!

Depicted in her classic and beloved Marvel Girl costume, Jean unleashes the full might of her telekinetic mutant gifts in this show stopping cover for the debut issue of her new solo series! A four-issue saga, JEAN GREY will be written by legendary X-Men scribe Louise Simonson and drawn by Bernard Chang. Readers will experience a rousing exploration of Jean’s dramatic history as she revisits her past to find the key to guiding mutantkind out of the FALL OF X!

JEAN GREY #1 Variant Cover by Derrick Chew

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 4)
Written by LOUISE SIMONSON
Art by BERNARD CHANG
Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 8/23

Check out Chew’s cover now and find out how Jean’s legacy can save the X-Men’s future when JEAN GREY #1 hits stands next month!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Blasts Onto Disney+ on August 2

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige on Rhodey’s Big Reveal

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Secret Invasion': New Trailer Previews Last Two Climactic Episodes

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Marvel Comics Presents: The Death of Moon Knight

Comics

July 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Phoenix (Jean Grey)

Related

Comics

The Hellfire Gala, Explained

The mutants’ annual gathering enters its third year! Revisit what’s happened at previous Hellfire Galas.

6 days ago

Games

MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Jean Grey?

Find out her comic origins and best strategies for playing in the hit game MARVEL SNAP!

6 days ago

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Takes Flight with Rise of the Phoenix

This summer will be a scorcher! Get ready for one of the most iconic X-Men storylines to arrive in MARVEL SNAP!

1 week ago

Comics

The Top 10 Time-Travelers in the Marvel Universe

The past, present, and future have nothing on these characters who have rewritten the rules of time!

2 weeks ago