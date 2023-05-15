Comics
Published May 15, 2023

It's Carnage Vs. Knull for the King in Black's Crown in 'Death of the Venomverse'

Learn more about Cullen Bunn and Gerardo Sandoval’s 'Death of the Venomverse' series, launching in August.

by Marvel

Marvel’s SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES is underway! An entire season of symbiote insanity, SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES sees launch of new titles like EXTREME VENOMVERSE (on sale now!) and CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY, as well as wild new sagas in your favorite ongoing symbiote titles, CARNAGE and VENOM.

The overarching storylines all pave the way for what is to be the crown jewel of SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES: DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE. Announced last month at C2E2, this all new epic will see the return of Venom visionary Cullen Bunn as he teams up with fellow symbiote superstar Gerardo Sandoval to bring the symbiotic ax down on the VENOMVERSE!

Launching in August, DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE will be a five-issue limited series that unleashes Carnage on a quest to become the new KING IN BLACK. Carnage has been building his powers up, extracting unique abilities from many villains throughout the Marvel Universe and now traverses the Multiverse with a singular goal: KILL ANY AND ALL VENOMS!

Throughout Carnage’s savage rampage, fans can expect to see some of their favorite new symbiote charterers that debuted in EXTREME VENOMVERSE along with brand-new ones including a top-secret new symbiote hero who will be revealed at a later date. The limited series will also include a classic tale in the vein of VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR by Venom co-creator David Michelinie.

“It's been far too long since I've written any stories about Venom and company,” Bunn said. “About Eddie, about Flash, about Andi, about Carnage. This story--this completely bonkers epic--feels like the right time to throw my symbiotic hat back in the ring. Returning to a multiverse full of Venom symbiotes, maybe (but hopefully not) for the last time, I knew I had to do something big. Thus, the title—DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE--was born. Perhaps that title is a bit of a threat for our favorite symbiotes, but I promise you it is not empty! Get ready for plenty of surprises, some heartbreak, and more symbiotes than you can shake a stick at!”

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #5 Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
On Sale 8/2

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
On Sale 8/16

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #3 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
On Sale 8/30

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #4 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
On Sale 9/13

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #5 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
On Sale 9/27

Check out all five covers now and witness CARNAGE’s vicious victory when DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #1 arrives this August!
 

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Gear

New Marvel Pride Collection For 2023 Arrives at shopDisney

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Behind The Scenes of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' with Hailee Steinfeld

Games

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Marvel Games

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

It's Carnage Vs. Knull for the King in Black's Crown in 'Death of the Venomverse'

Comics

Who Is Nick Fury? The Official Marvel Guide

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Carnage (Cletus Kasady), Venom (Eddie Brock)
1/
DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #1 Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Related

Comics

May 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meet the new Avengers team, celebrate 700 issues of Fantastic Four, follow a documentary crew into Hulk territory, and more in this week's comics!

5 hours ago

Comics

Read This Year’s Free Comic Book Day Specials on the Marvel Unlimited App

Not a paid Marvel Unlimited subscriber? Download the app and use code FREE2023 at marvel.com/redeem to read these specials now.

5 days ago

Comics

May 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Traverse the Spider-Verse, see Daredevil at his breaking point, witness Captain Marvel's last stand against the Brood, and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago

Comics

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day Titles Kick off 'Fall of X,' 'G.O.D.S.,' 'Ultimate Invasion,' and More This Saturday

Visit your local comic shop this Saturday, May 6, for exciting entry points into Marvel’s most highly-anticipated titles and stories.

1 week ago