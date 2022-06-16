‘Defenders: Beyond’ Kicks Off a New Lineup of the Super-Team This July

In between their traverse across space and time, Sirs Ewing and Rodríguez favored us with their perspective on what goes into an effort like DEFENDERS: BEYOND…

If anybody missed last year’s DEFENDERS (2021), what do they need to know going into “Beyond”?

AL EWING: Hopefully they can pick it all up—all you really need to know from the previous [limited series] is that Doctor Strange used a mystical pack of tarot cards to summon the Defenders to deal with a threat. But everybody explains who and where they are on the page, and there are even handy editorial captions here and there to tell you where to look if you want to know more.

There are also elements from Al’s past works on this series, from LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD (2014) to ULTIMATES (2015). Was this always a plan in the back of your mind, to tell this larger story?

AL EWING: Not so much—there was a plan to explore some of the elements I laid down previously, but that was all taken care of in the first DEFENDERS series, so this is us heading off in a new direction with some old friends. Kind of a road trip. We thought we were only getting the five issues originally, so when people wanted more it was a welcome surprise. But, of course, that means we have to go even bigger.

Where your first adventure featured a mix of classic characters and some newbies, this go-around has a cast that has almost entirely never been Defenders. Why the switch?

AL EWING: DEFENDERS: BEYOND should surprise you. If it's not doing something out of the ordinary, it's not DEFENDERS. More than that—last time we very consciously picked a cast made of old-school Defenders. Everybody in there, bar the Masked Raider, had been a Defender in the past. And that was great, that was a lot of fun, but this time we really wanted to just pick a bunch of cool characters to write and draw. I think Javier was the one who suggested America Chavez, for example, and obviously I've got history with her, and that suggested Adam Brashear [Blue Marvel], and so on. Which is the thing about DEFENDERS—they can be anyone. We kind of establish that that they're not a team, more a Multiversal process that looks like a team. More of a state of mind. So the Defenders can be anyone.