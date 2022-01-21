Devil's Reign Comes To A Cataclysmic End In Upcoming Omega Issue

Spinning out of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s Eisner-nominated run on DAREDEVIL, DEVIL’S REIGN is taking the Marvel Universe by storm, ushering in significant changes to your favorite heroes and villains! The impact of this Marvel Comics crossover will be fully explored in May with DEVIL’S REIGN: OMEGA #1, the event’s finale issue.

In the wake of one of the most visceral Marvel stories ever, New York City stands remade and reforged — if not in Wilson Fisk’s image, then at the very least in his spirit. After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York’s Super Heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under — with eight million people turned against them! The shocking outcome to Marvel’s NYC mayoral race, the fate of Elektra as the Woman Without Fear, and more exciting developments will emerge from the ashes of Kingpin’s takeover.