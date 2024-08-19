Breakout Character From Disney+ 'What If...?' Show Makes Her Comics Debut in 'Kahhori: Reshaper Of Worlds' #1

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1

Written by RYAN LITTLE, ARIHHONNI “HONNI” DAVID, KELLY LYNNE D’ANGELO & MORE

Art by DAVID CUTLER, JIM TERRY & MORE

Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

On Sale 11/6

Check out Afua Richardson’s cover and preorder KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1 at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.