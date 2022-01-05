To Dream or Not to Dream! The Sorcerer Supreme's Greatest Foes Team Up in 'Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares' #1
An all-new Doctor Strange saga from Ralph Macchio and Ibrahim Mostafa arrives this April!
This April, fans will get to experience one of Stephen Strange’s most incredible heroic adventures in DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1!
Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme is currently embarking on a transformative new era in the pages of DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE and the upcoming STRANGE #1 but this upcoming one-shot will journey to the past with a never-before-told saga that presents Doctor Strange at his spellbinding best!
Featuring his two most terrifying villains, Nightmare and Baron Mordo, and showcasing some of Doctor Strange’s greatest feats yet, DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES will provide a perfect entry point into the unique mystical world of Doctor Strange. Expertly crafted by legendary Marvel great Ralph Macchio and rising star artist Ibrahim Mostafa, this epic tale also promises to dazzle longtime fans of the iconic character with a fascinating venture into the dream realm that you won’t want to wake up from!
Nightmare has invaded Doctor Strange’s dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares! These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange’s waking life and has left him weak and unable to protect the realm. Now, Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike. Can Stephen shake Nightmare’s grip over him? Or will the world be lost to Nightmare’s dream realm forever!
Don’t miss this brand-new signature Doctor Strange story when DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1 hits stands on April 20!
DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1
Written by RALPH MACCHIO
Art by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA
Cover by TODD NAUCK
On Sale 4/20
