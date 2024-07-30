Dogpool, Catpool, & Mousepool Infinity Comics Take Over Marvel Unlimited

Starting today, Marvel Unlimited is celebrating Deadpool with a week of Infinity Comics starring Marvel’s newest adorable and deadly Deadpool variants: Dogpool, Catpool, and Mousepool!

Following the launch of the DOGPOOL Infinity Comic series last week, fans can now follow the adventures of his other Petpool friends starting with a CATPOOL Infinity Comic one-shot available today, quickly followed each day by a MOUSEPOOL Infinity Comic one-shot and a DOGPOOL TEAM-UP Infinity Comic one-shot, all written by MacKenzie Cadenhead and drawn by Enid Balám.



Announced during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the DOGPOOL Infinity Comic series launched last week as Marvel’s newest Friday Funnies series exclusively on Marvel Unlimited. Releasing each Friday through the end of the month, the laugh-out-loud and irreverent adventures of Dogpool and his friends will leave you breathless!

"Catpool and Mousepool are instant classics! They’re truly twisted creations," shared Editor Mark Paniccia. "It’s like MacKenzie and Enid went into Deadpool’s head and came back channeling Wade Wilson’s deranged humor. These characters will have you grinning from cheek to cheek."

DOGPOOL #1 & #2