Comics
Published July 30, 2024

Dogpool, Catpool, & Mousepool Infinity Comics Take Over Marvel Unlimited

Available starting today through the rest of the week, Marvel brings together the hilarious and fur-tastic world of Petpool in a series of all-new Infinity Comic one-shots featuring Deadpool variants.

by Marvel

Starting today, Marvel Unlimited is celebrating Deadpool with a week of Infinity Comics starring Marvel’s newest adorable and deadly Deadpool variants: Dogpool, Catpool, and Mousepool!

Following the launch of the DOGPOOL Infinity Comic series last week, fans can now follow the adventures of his other Petpool friends starting with a CATPOOL Infinity Comic one-shot available today, quickly followed each day by a MOUSEPOOL Infinity Comic one-shot and a DOGPOOL TEAM-UP Infinity Comic one-shot, all written by MacKenzie Cadenhead and drawn by Enid Balám.
 
Announced during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the DOGPOOL Infinity Comic series launched last week as Marvel’s newest Friday Funnies series exclusively on Marvel Unlimited. Releasing each Friday through the end of the month, the laugh-out-loud and irreverent adventures of Dogpool and his friends will leave you breathless!

"Catpool and Mousepool are instant classics! They’re truly twisted creations," shared Editor Mark Paniccia. "It’s like MacKenzie and Enid went into Deadpool’s head and came back channeling Wade Wilson’s deranged humor. These characters will have you grinning from cheek to cheek."

DOGPOOL #1 & #2

DOGPOOL #1 cover by Enid Balám

DOGPOOL #1
Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD
Art by ENID BALÁM
Available now on Marvel Unlimited

Come on down to Old MacDeadpool’s Farm and get to know his favorite furry friends: Dogpool, Catpool and Mousepool! But don’t say we didn’t warn ya—their bites are worse than their barks!

DOGPOOL #2
Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD
Art by ENID BALÁM
Available 8/2 on Marvel Unlimited

Not all bones are created equal, and Dogpool has found the perfect one. Too bad it, er, belongs to someone else.

CATPOOL #1

CATPOOL #1 cover by Enid Balám

CATPOOL #1
Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD
Art by ENID BALÁM
Available now on Marvel Unlimited

Nothing can stand between Catpool and a tuna fish sandwich. Except maybe Mousepool… and Black Bolt with a cold.

MOUSEPOOL #1

MOUSEPOOL #1 cover by Enid Balám

MOUSEPOOL #1
Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD
Art by ENID BALÁM
Available 7/31 on Marvel Unlimited

A fun day at the carnival turns sinister when Catpool tries to burst Mousepool’s balloon, and the Balloon Master is not amused. He is not amused at all.

DOGPOOL TEAM-UP #1

DOGPOOL TEAM-UP #1 cover by Enid Balám

DOGPOOL TEAM-UP #1
Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD
Art by ENID BALÁM
Available 8/1 on Marvel Unlimited

The Petpools teach Marvel Editorial what it means when we say, “f*&k around and find out.”

Marvel’s Infinity Comics are a vertical format designed for phones and tablets exclusive to Marvel Unlimited. Since launching in September 2021, Marvel Unlimited has published over 1,000 Infinity Comics to date from over 300 top Marvel creators.

Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for thousands of comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available for iPhone®, iPad®, Android devices™ and on web. For more information on Marvel Unlimited comics, please visit: www.marvel.com/unlimited.

Want to read more Infinity Comics? Join Marvel Unlimited for instant access to 30,000+ comics on the Marvel Unlimited app or on the web, with digital issues spanning Marvel Comics classics to ongoing series!

