SDCC 2024: Dogpool & Beastly Buddies Infinity Comics Head to Marvel Unlimited

Each year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans gather at the Next Big Thing Panel to discover the biggest shakeups coming to Marvel Comics!

This year was no different—in addition to revealing a teaser for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new status quo coming to the Marvel Universe following BLOOD HUNT, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and a host of Marvel creators announced exciting new series, teased upcoming storylines, and debuted trailers.

Among the series announced was DOGPOOL and BEASTLY BUDDIES, two new Infinity Comics headed to Marvel Unlimited. While BEASTLY BUDDIES will debut just in time for Halloween in October, DOGPOOL is available to read now!

Read on for the full scoop!

DOGPOOL