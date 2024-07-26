SDCC 2024: Dogpool & Beastly Buddies Infinity Comics Head to Marvel Unlimited
On Marvel Unlimited, Dogpool joins Catpool and Mousepool on a new adventure, while Man Thing and Werewolf by Night search for their place in the world.
Each year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans gather at the Next Big Thing Panel to discover the biggest shakeups coming to Marvel Comics!
This year was no different—in addition to revealing a teaser for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new status quo coming to the Marvel Universe following BLOOD HUNT, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and a host of Marvel creators announced exciting new series, teased upcoming storylines, and debuted trailers.
Among the series announced was DOGPOOL and BEASTLY BUDDIES, two new Infinity Comics headed to Marvel Unlimited. While BEASTLY BUDDIES will debut just in time for Halloween in October, DOGPOOL is available to read now!
Read on for the full scoop!
DOGPOOL
DOGPOOL INFINITY COMIC #1
Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD
Art by ENID BALÁM
Available Now!
Come on down to Old MacDeadpool’s Farm and get to know his favorite furry friends: Dogpool, Catpool and Mousepool! But don’t say we didn’t warn ya—their bites are worse than their barks!
BEASTLY BUDDIES INFINITY COMIC
BEASTLY BUDDIES INFINITY COMIC #1
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by ARMAND BODNAR
Available 10/18
Ted and Jack are best friends tackling the sorts of problems all modern readers can relate to: getting ousted from their ancestral castle by pitchfork-wielding villagers, unknowingly being pursued by infamous monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, and trying to find a place for yourself in the world when one of you is a grouchy werewolf and the other is a plant-based nexus being.
In a spooky twist in the comedic spirit of smash hits like IT'S JEFF, Beastly Buddies follows Man-Thing and Werewolf by Night as they discover the lighter side of Marvel’s darkest corners on a quest to figure out where they fit in!
Check out the covers
