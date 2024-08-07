Doctor Doom's Pop Culture Domination Continues with New Doom Variant Covers
This October, new Doom Variant Covers highlight why Doctor Doom is comic books' most feared and formidable supervillain.
Victor Von Doom stands victorious over the Marvel Universe in new Doom Variant Covers!
Drawn by the industry’s hottest artists, these 21 all-new art pieces of Doom defeating Marvel’s greatest heroes will adorn select Marvel issues throughout October.
He’s the master of the dark arts, the Lord of Latveria, one of the world’s most brilliant scientists, and now—the Sorcerer Supreme! Readers witnessed this startling development in last week’s BLOOD HUNT #5. Marvel’s latest crossover event concluded with Doctor Strange transferring the mystical title to Doom so he could remove the Darkforce barrier and end the vampires’ reign!
Doom succeeded where Marvel’s heroes failed, but his quest to save the world has only just begun… Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM overtakes the Marvel Universe in 2025! As you prepare for this startling status quo shift, hail Doom and all his superiority with these bold covers!
On Sale 10/2
DAREDEVIL #14 Doom Variant Cover by Chad Hardin
DEADPOOL #7 Doom Variant Cover by Amanda Conner
IMMORTAL THOR #16 Doom Variant Cover by Andrei Bressan
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6 Doom Variant Cover by Gleb Melnikov
STORM #1 Doom Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto
X-MEN #5 Doom Variant Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio
On Sale 10/9
EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 Doom Variant Cover by Terry Dodson
FANTASTIC FOUR #26 Doom Variant Cover by Ben Harvey
PHOENIX #4 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Manna
VENOM #38 Doom Variant Cover by Carlos Magno
On Sale 10/16
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25 Doom Variant Cover by Annie Wu
UNCANNY X-MEN #4 Doom Variant Cover by Rod Reis
WOLVERINE #2 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili
On Sale 10/23
AVENGERS #19 Doom Variant Cover by Todd Nauck
IRON MAN #1 Doom Variant Cover by Mike McKone
SCARLET WITCH #5 Doom Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli
SPIDER-BOY #12 Doom Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon
X-FACTOR #3 Doom Variant Cover by Pete Woods
X-MEN #6 Doom Variant Cover by Roge Antonio
On Sale 10/30
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60 Doom Variant Cover by Iban Coello
CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 Doom Variant Cover by Dan Panosian
Check out the first Doom Variant Covers now and keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed in the weeks ahead.
