Comics
Published August 7, 2024

Doctor Doom's Pop Culture Domination Continues with New Doom Variant Covers

This October, new Doom Variant Covers highlight why Doctor Doom is comic books' most feared and formidable supervillain.

by Marvel

Victor Von Doom stands victorious over the Marvel Universe in new Doom Variant Covers!

Drawn by the industry’s hottest artists, these 21 all-new art pieces of Doom defeating Marvel’s greatest heroes will adorn select Marvel issues throughout October.

He’s the master of the dark arts, the Lord of Latveria, one of the world’s most brilliant scientists, and now—the Sorcerer Supreme! Readers witnessed this startling development in last week’s BLOOD HUNT #5. Marvel’s latest crossover event concluded with Doctor Strange transferring the mystical title to Doom so he could remove the Darkforce barrier and end the vampires’ reign!

Doom succeeded where Marvel’s heroes failed, but his quest to save the world has only just begun… Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM overtakes the Marvel Universe in 2025! As you prepare for this startling status quo shift, hail Doom and all his superiority with these bold covers!

AVENGERS #19 Doom Variant Cover by Todd Nauck

On Sale 10/2
DAREDEVIL #14 Doom Variant Cover by Chad Hardin
DEADPOOL #7 Doom Variant Cover by Amanda Conner
IMMORTAL THOR #16 Doom Variant Cover by Andrei Bressan
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6 Doom Variant Cover by Gleb Melnikov​​​​​​​
STORM #1 Doom Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto​​​​​​​
X-MEN #5 Doom Variant Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

On Sale 10/9
EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 Doom Variant Cover by Terry Dodson​​​​​​​
FANTASTIC FOUR #26 Doom Variant Cover by Ben Harvey​​​​​​​
PHOENIX #4 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Manna​​​​​​​
VENOM #38 Doom Variant Cover by Carlos Magno

On Sale 10/16
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25 Doom Variant Cover by Annie Wu​​​​​​​
UNCANNY X-MEN #4 Doom Variant Cover by Rod Reis​​​​​​​
WOLVERINE #2 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili

On Sale 10/23
IRON MAN #1 Doom Variant Cover by Mike McKone​​​​​​​
SCARLET WITCH #5 Doom Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli​​​​​​​
SPIDER-BOY #12 Doom Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon​​​​​​​
X-FACTOR #3 Doom Variant Cover by Pete Woods​​​​​​​
X-MEN #6 Doom Variant Cover by Roge Antonio

On Sale 10/30
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60 Doom Variant Cover by Iban Coello​​​​​​​
CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 Doom Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

Check out the first Doom Variant Covers now and keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed in the weeks ahead.

