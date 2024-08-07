Doctor Doom's Pop Culture Domination Continues with New Doom Variant Covers

Victor Von Doom stands victorious over the Marvel Universe in new Doom Variant Covers!

Drawn by the industry’s hottest artists, these 21 all-new art pieces of Doom defeating Marvel’s greatest heroes will adorn select Marvel issues throughout October.

He’s the master of the dark arts, the Lord of Latveria, one of the world’s most brilliant scientists, and now—the Sorcerer Supreme! Readers witnessed this startling development in last week’s BLOOD HUNT #5. Marvel’s latest crossover event concluded with Doctor Strange transferring the mystical title to Doom so he could remove the Darkforce barrier and end the vampires’ reign!

Doom succeeded where Marvel’s heroes failed, but his quest to save the world has only just begun… Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM overtakes the Marvel Universe in 2025! As you prepare for this startling status quo shift, hail Doom and all his superiority with these bold covers!