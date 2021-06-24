Dormammu Lays Siege to Al Ewing's New Age of Space in "The Last Annihilation"

THE LAST ANNIHILATION will also spin out into a series of one-shots, each focusing on a different corner of the galaxy as Dormammu unleashes his evil across space. Ewing will team up with artist Bob Quinn (WAY OF X) in CABLE: RELOADED #1, featuring the highly-anticipated return of classic Cable who will lead a band of mutants on a mission to retrieve a dangerous weapon that’s deeply rooted in X-Men history. When Black Panther enlists the help of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda in the war against Dormammu, a new hero rises in THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WAKANDA by writer Evan Narcisse (RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER) and artist Germán Peralta (KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER). And writer Anthony Oliveira (LORDS OF EMPYRE: EMPEROR HULKLING) and artist Jan Bazaldua (STAR WARS, X-FORCE) will deliver another chapter in the saga of Marvel’s beloved power couple in THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING, showcasing the might of the newlywed super heroes as they’re forced to split up to defend planets against Dormammu’s overwhelming forces.

“We wanted to pit our space heroes against an unexpected big bad - and I don't believe anyone guessed Dormammu, so mission accomplished,” Ewing said. “With a possessed Ego the Living Planet in his grip, he's even more horrifically powerful that you remember, and he's got a new magical plan to take our entire reality for his own - one that might surprise you all over again."