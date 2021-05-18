Earth's Mightiest Heroes Get a New Power-Up in 'Tech-On Avengers'

Check out the cover by famous Japanese manga artist Eiichi Shimizu who contributed new character deigns for the series as well some action-packed interior artwork by Chamba right here! And be there when the Avengers suit up on August 11 in TECH-ON AVENGERS #1!

BANDAI SPIRITS will also be releasing a new S.H.Figuarts action figure line in coordination with the series. Stay tuned this June for more details!

TECH-ON AVENGERS #1 (OF 6)

Written JIM ZUB

Art by CHAMBA

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

On Sale 8/11