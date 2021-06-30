Comics
Published June 30, 2021

Echo Embraces The Cosmic Power Of The Phoenix Force In New Comic Book Series By Rebecca Roanhorse!

Rebecca Roanhorse and Luca Maresca bring you PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 this October!

by Marvel
PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1

The Phoenix Force has chosen a new host! Spinning directly out of Jason Aaron’s Avengers storyline “Enter the Phoenix” comes PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1, a brand-new series from best-selling Hugo Award winning novelist Rebecca Roanhorse and rising star artist Luca Maresca (Avengers). Roanhorse previously wrote the Cheyenne hero in last year’s Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 and now returns to the saga of Maya Lopez as she deals with her biggest transformation yet. The exhilarating story will be packed with revelations about both Echo’s ancestry and the Phoenix Force mythos as well as the debut of new heroes and the shocking return of an iconic X-Men villain.

Echo is now the host of one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe, and she has burning questions that demand answers. Still learning her new cosmic abilities—and struggling with the Phoenix’s overwhelming personality—Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail—and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control. 

"I am excited to return to Echo in her first solo series and follow this thrilling new direction Jason Aaron has taken her,” said Roanhorse. Readers will see some old favorites reimagined and some entirely new characters as Echo comes to terms with the incredible and dangerous powers of the Phoenix." 

Check out the main cover by Cory Smith as well as a variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu and don’t miss the story that will light the Marvel Universe on fire when PHOENIX SONG: ECHO hits stands on October 6th! 

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 Yu Variant

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Watch the New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Now

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 3

Comics

Jamie McKelvie Joins Kelly Thompson for Landmark 'Captain Marvel' #30

Comics

June 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Who Is Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress?

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Echo (Maya Lopez)

Related

Comics

Sharon Carter's Best Moments: The Comics History of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Top Agent

Get the inside scoop on the super-spy, and Captain America’s frequent partner, on Marvel Unlimited.

2 months ago

TV Shows

Hailee Steinfeld Stars as Archer Kate Bishop in ‘Hawkeye’ Series

The Marvel Studios original series, starring Jeremy Renner, Steinfeld, and more, will arrive on Disney+ in late 2021!

6 months ago

Comics

Marvel's Voices Expands with 'Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices' #1

Coming this November!

10 months ago

Comics

Everything That's Happened in ‘Captain Marvel’ So Far

Get up to date with Carol Danvers’ life before ‘Captain Marvel’ #17 and #18 hit stores this month!

11 months ago