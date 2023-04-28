‘Edge of Spider-Verse' #2 Preview Teases a Showstopping New Performance from Spinstress

Cue the music— Spinstress is back!

Introduced in last year’s EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #4, Princess Petra, AKA Spinstress, claimed the spotlight with her dazzling songs. Next month, she makes her musical comeback in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #2, taking center stage in a new story by David Hein and Luciano Vecchio.

In this preview for EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, a hunter and his vulture crash through the palace stained-glass windows, ambushing Princess Petra. Then, Petra’s malevolent fairy godmother, Norma, appears in a cloud of green smoke, assembling a crystal ball out of broken shards. On the other preview page for this story, Spinstress leaps to rescue the prince from the hunter’s clutches.

The second story in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 introduces the latest Spider-Hero in the Multiverse: Sky-Spider. From the minds of writer Benjamin Percy and artist Marika Cresta, Sky-Spider is the guardian of his village burrowed deep in a fantastical evergreen forest.

On one page, Petro, AKA Sky-Spider, is born in a dimly lit barn. On another, a teenage Sky-Spider slings down from the treetops in his warrior garments to receive a breadbasket from his mother. Plus, you can catch an additional look at Sky-Spider now in a variant cover by David Yardin.

Tune in to Spinstress’ showstopping return now in the EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 preview below: