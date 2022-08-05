Night-Spider Goes on the Prowl, Spider-Man: India Returns, and the Origin of Sakura-Spider Is Revealed in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3

This past week, the Spider-Verse as we know it was transformed! EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 marked the beginning of a new era of Spider-Verse storytelling with a new status quo for Araña, the roaring debut of Spider-Rex, and more!

And things are only just getting started, as each issue of this new limited series will contain more thrilling additions to the Spider-Verse mythos in the form of new heroes, fresh journeys for iconic favorites, and the rise of a dark threat that could end the Spider-Verse for good. The series will serve as the foundation for Dan Slott’s next Spidey epic, beginning in October’s SPIDER-MAN #1.

Here's what fans can expect from the third issue in this exciting saga, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3, on sale September 14: