Comics
Published June 22, 2022

Spider-Rex Makes His Roaring Debut on Leinil Francis Yu's New 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #1 Variant Cover

Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez introduce a new Spider-hero in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #1, on sale August 3.

by Marvel

The future of the Spider-Verse is here! Launching in August, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE will be five-issue limited series that introduces brand-new Spider-heroes and redefines fan-favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India!

Each thrilling issue will contain three stories crafted by Marvel’s biggest Spider talents including an overarching narrative by Dan Slott who will lay the groundwork for the epic conclusion of the Spider-Verse later this year.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 will see the debut of SPIDER-REX in a story by hit SPIDER-WOMAN creative team, Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez. Fans can see this awesome and one-of-a-kind Spider-Hero in a brand-new variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu.

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1
Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA, KARLA PACHECO, DUSTIN WEAVER
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO, CAIO MAJADO, PERE PEREZ, DUSTIN WEAVER
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 8/3

TV Shows

Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 3

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel’: Exploring Kamala Khan and Bruno Carrelli’s Relationship

Comics

'Marvel's Voices: Pride' Trailer Invites You to Celebrate With Loki, the Young Avengers, and More

Movies

'Thor: Love and Thunder': The Cast and Crew on When Love Meets Thunder

Comics

June 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Spider-Verse, Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

