Enter the Next Era of Captain America with a First Look at 'Captain America' #0
Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson team up in the opening pages of CAPTAIN AMERICA #0, on sale April 20
This year marks a new age of Captain America with the launch of two Captain America ongoing titles. Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY while writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva will see Sam Wilson soar as Captain America once again in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH. The journeys of both shield bearers will begin in April’s CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 where they will team up after an explosive attack by Arnim Zola. Right now, fans get a first look at the opening battle in CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 in a new action-packed preview, featuring artwork by Mattia De Iulis!
“You can see in the #0 issue that we're getting to play with our favorite scientist, Arnim Zola, THE BIO-FANATIC!” Kelly told CBR in an exclusive interview. “That's a really fun touchstone for us, but what we wanted to do is introduce a new cast of villains. These villains pulling the strings have their own personalities and motivations and they command a force unlike any Captain America has ever seen. That includes lieutenants, generals, and power players. They are critical players in the history of the Marvel Universe, American history, and the world history of the last hundred years.
“We're giving those characters individual identities that will allow them to stand on their own. So, if and when we do bring in some more of these legacy villains, we want them to be able to stand toe-to-toe with Doctor Doom... These will be characters that Doom also knows of and is reluctant to cross.”
A transformative moment in Captain America history begins. Check out the preview now, and be there when CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 hits stands on April 20.
CAPTAIN AMERICA #0
Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING
Art by MATTIA DE IULIS
Letters by VC’s JOE CARAMAGNA
Steve Rogers Cover by ALEX ROSS
Sam Wilson Cover by ALEX ROSS
Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS
