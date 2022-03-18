Comics
Published March 18, 2022

Enter the Next Era of Captain America with a First Look at 'Captain America' #0

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson team up in the opening pages of CAPTAIN AMERICA #0, on sale April 20

by Marvel

This year marks a new age of Captain America with the launch of two Captain America ongoing titles. Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY while writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva will see Sam Wilson soar as Captain America once again in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH. The journeys of both shield bearers will begin in April’s CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 where they will team up after an explosive attack by Arnim Zola. Right now, fans get a first look at the opening battle in CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 in a new action-packed preview, featuring artwork by Mattia De Iulis!

Captain America #0 Wraparound Cover by Mark Brooks
Captain America #0 Wraparound Cover by Mark Brooks

“You can see in the #0 issue that we're getting to play with our favorite scientist, Arnim Zola, THE BIO-FANATIC!” Kelly told CBR in an exclusive interview. “That's a really fun touchstone for us, but what we wanted to do is introduce a new cast of villains. These villains pulling the strings have their own personalities and motivations and they command a force unlike any Captain America has ever seen. That includes lieutenants, generals, and power players. They are critical players in the history of the Marvel Universe, American history, and the world history of the last hundred years.

“We're giving those characters individual identities that will allow them to stand on their own. So, if and when we do bring in some more of these legacy villains, we want them to be able to stand toe-to-toe with Doctor Doom... These will be characters that Doom also knows of and is reluctant to cross.”

Captain America #0 Main Covers by Alex Ross
Captain America #0 Main Covers by Alex Ross

A transformative moment in Captain America history begins. Check out the preview now, and be there when CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 hits stands on April 20.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0
Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING 
Art by MATTIA DE IULIS
Letters by VC’s JOE CARAMAGNA
Steve Rogers Cover by ALEX ROSS 
Sam Wilson Cover by ALEX ROSS 
Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Future of Spider-Man

Comics

Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

March 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel': First Trailer Introduces Kamala Khan

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Captain America (Steve Rogers), Sam Wilson, Arnim Zola
1/
Captain America #0 Preview Page

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

The Penguin Classics Marvel Collection Arrives This Summer

Here's a first look at The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America anthologies!

1 day ago

Comics

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Avengers Comics to Read Right Now

Stock up on these digital trades and issues in the Marvel Comics app!

1 week ago

Comics

The Biggest and Best Moments from ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Read this classic event in Daredevil history and gain 1,000 Marvel Insider points!

1 week ago

Comics

March 2's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Secrets, lies and sinister motivations! All that and more revealed in new comics this week!

2 weeks ago