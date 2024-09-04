Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost Guide the Next Generation of Mutantkind in the 'Exceptional X-Men' #1 Trailer

Make way for the next generation of X-Men!



In the grand tradition of NEW MUTANTS, GENERATION X, and ACADEMY X, a group of young mutants will seek guidance and protection from the X-Men in EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN! The last of the three flagship "From the Ashes" X-Men titles, EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1 made its long-awaited debut today! To celebrate the launch, check out the all-new EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.





Written by acclaimed author Eve L. Ewing and drawn by superstar artist Carmen Carnero, EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN sees Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost teach three new mutants not just how to survive—but to thrive—in a world that hates and fears them! The thrilling trailer spotlights the three all-new mutants who turn to Kitty and Emma for help with their emerging gifts: the metallic and whip-wielding Bronze, the emotion-stirring Axo, and the stealth-skilled fighter Melee!



As seen in today’s issue, watch as Kitty comes to Bronze's rescue when bigotry turns her dream concert into a nightmare. Plus get a sneak peek at next month's EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 where Melee bravely stands up to a group of bullies targeting Axo. Lastly, the trailer reveals that a major X-Man joins the cast this December in EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4—ICEMAN! When Kitty and Emma clash over different teaching styles, will he be able to cool things down?



On what makes the book "exceptional," Ewing said, "Well, those who know that I was a poet long before becoming a comics creator will appreciate that EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN, in a world full of X-adjectives, simply sounds really good. But right now, they are exceptional in that they don't carry a lot of the same history on their shoulders as the main characters in our other titles."



"For better or worse, they have no ties to Krakoa or broader team politics or the previous era of mutantdom. They’re just a group of awkward kids in the Midwest trying to figure out their abilities, like generations of young mutants before them."



"Regarding the young mutants, I think the whole team fell in love with all three of them," Carnero added. "I love that they are such opposites. Eve had very clear personalities, hobbies, musical tastes, how they feel… And when it came to designing them, it all developed naturally, and the whole team had a clear vision of what their final looks would be. I can't wait for readers to meet them."