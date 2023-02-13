More Venomous Symbiotes Enter the Fray in 'Extreme Venomverse' #2

Last month, fans learned about an upcoming Multiverse-spanning series starring all-new symbiote characters: EXTREME VENOMVERSE! Part of the Summer of Symbiotes, an entire season of Symbiote insanity, EXTREME VENOMVERSE will be a five-issue limited series featuring stories by some of the industry’s hottest talents.

In the same spirit as the recent hit series, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, the series will feature jaw-dropping turning points for iconic characters like Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock and show never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time! But these epic adventures are spiraling towards an explosive destination, the DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, and whether your favorite new symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen…

Right now, get a taste of the stories that await in EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2, on sale in May!