Comics
Published February 13, 2023

More Venomous Symbiotes Enter the Fray in 'Extreme Venomverse' #2

Discover what new symbiote heroes and villains readers will meet in 'Extreme Venomverse' #2 this May.

by Marvel

Last month, fans learned about an upcoming Multiverse-spanning series starring all-new symbiote characters: EXTREME VENOMVERSE! Part of the Summer of Symbiotes, an entire season of Symbiote insanity, EXTREME VENOMVERSE will be a five-issue limited series featuring stories by some of the industry’s hottest talents.

In the same spirit as the recent hit series, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, the series will feature jaw-dropping turning points for iconic characters like Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock and show never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time! But these epic adventures are spiraling towards an explosive destination, the DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, and whether your favorite new symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen… 

Right now, get a taste of the stories that await in EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2, on sale in May! 

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 cover by Leinil Francis Yu

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)
Written by AL EWING, DAVID PEPOSE & CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN
Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ, KEN LASHLEY & PAUL DAVIDSON
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 5/24

See all three new characters on the cover and stay tuned over the next few weeks for more Summer of Symbiotes news!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

It's Time to Face the Music in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

4:57

Trailers & Extras

Best Of Red Carpet Moments | Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Welcomes Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to the Gang!

Culture & Lifestyle

Moon Girl Heads to Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Venom (Eddie Brock)

Related

Comics

February 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Discover the secret of Avenger Prime, behold the finale of 'Dark Web,' meet a new Marvel hero decades in the making, and more in this week's comics!

2 weeks ago

Comics

'Extreme Venomverse' Unleashes Symbiotes from the Marvel Multiverse

This May, symbiotes steal the spotlight in new anthology series 'Extreme Venomverse,' starring Venom and the first appearances of all-new symbiote heroes and villains.

3 weeks ago

Comics

January 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Discover the true identity of Avenger Prime, check out the finale of 'Strange,' get tangled in a 'Dark Web,' and more in this week's comics!

3 weeks ago

Comics

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day Titles Kick Off the Biggest Stories of 2023

Learn more about the four 'Free Comic Book Day' titles coming to your local comic shop on May 6.

1 month ago