Doctor Doom Goes to Unspeakable Lengths to Undo the Fantastic Four's Tragic Mistake in Milestone 700th Issue

In May, Ryan North and Iban Coello will celebrate 700 awe-inspiring issues of FANTASTIC FOUR with a giant-sized throwdown against the team’s legendary archnemesis: Doctor Doom!

Making his first appearance in North and Coello’s run, Doom will attempt to use his unmatched expertise to fix the fatal misstep that kicked off the Fantastic Four’s new era. Still haunting the team and causing a dramatic rift between Marvel’s first family, readers are only just starting to put the pieces of the mystery together.

After it’s fully revealed later this month in FANTASTIC FOUR #4, the team will be reunited at last just in time for Doom to rock their world once more! The iconic villain will embark on an epic journey across space and time to reverse the damage that his most bitter foes have unleashed on the Marvel Universe. Will he be able to succeed where Reed Richards failed? Or will his meddling make matters far, far worse?

The over-sized spectacular will also see the Fantastic Four reach their new base of operations—not knowing that their greatest threat has made it there first! As their knowledge of LANGUAGE ITSELF begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance... and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their DOOM.

“I feel privileged to be writing the Fantastic Four at any time, honestly, but getting to have a big milestone issue happen on my watch is certainly lucky—and it's an opportunity I didn't want to waste,” North said. “A big anniversary issue like this demands a similarly big story, something meaningful, impactful, and memorable. And given that it's a supersized issue with more room to play, everything aligned to do a story with the Fantastic Four's most meaningful, impactful, memorable, and supersized villain: Doctor Doom.”

“Doom demands nothing less than the biggest issue of the year being dedicated to him, and I dare not defy Doom,” he continued. “It's a big twisty story that brings the Fantastic Four to their new home and views what's happened to both families over the past year in a new light. The Fantastic Four are down, but not out, and Doom senses an opportunity...”