SDCC 2023: Marvel Comics Reveals The Final Battle Of The Marvel Universe In Timeless 2023 #1

Just announced at the Marvel: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, TIMELESS, the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for upcoming stories in the Marvel Universe, will return for its third year this December!

Joined by acclaimed artist Juann Cabal, writing team Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing will be taking over writing duties from previous Timeless writer Jed MacKay. The superstar team, known for their work on the current Guardians of the Galaxy ongoing series, will introduce readers to the dark future of the Marvel Universe.

In this world that’s been doomed by the hubris of its heroes, only one battle remains. Fans will witness the final struggle of Earth’s only surviving super hero as he sets out to end the rule of a cruel god-like being that’s been shaped by some of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe. Like previous TIMELESS installments, this ambitious saga will also contain shocking glimpses into the next year of Marvel storytelling including the very events that kick off the inevitable chain of events that led to end of the age of heroes!

In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The Immortal Moon Knight has risen - a nightmare borne of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon - and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: Power Man, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man - and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved?



See both new characters, Power Man and Immortal Moon Knight, on Kael Ngu’s cover below along with Juann Cabal's stunning character designs and prepare to meet them and the bold future from which they hail from when TIMELESS #1 2023 arrives in December.