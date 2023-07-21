SDCC 2023: Marvel Comics Reveals The Final Battle Of The Marvel Universe In Timeless 2023 #1
Hitting stands in December, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Juann Cabal introduce the Marvel Universe’s last living super hero in this year’s TIMELESS one-shot.
Just announced at the Marvel: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, TIMELESS, the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for upcoming stories in the Marvel Universe, will return for its third year this December!
Joined by acclaimed artist Juann Cabal, writing team Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing will be taking over writing duties from previous Timeless writer Jed MacKay. The superstar team, known for their work on the current Guardians of the Galaxy ongoing series, will introduce readers to the dark future of the Marvel Universe.
In this world that’s been doomed by the hubris of its heroes, only one battle remains. Fans will witness the final struggle of Earth’s only surviving super hero as he sets out to end the rule of a cruel god-like being that’s been shaped by some of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe. Like previous TIMELESS installments, this ambitious saga will also contain shocking glimpses into the next year of Marvel storytelling including the very events that kick off the inevitable chain of events that led to end of the age of heroes!
In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The Immortal Moon Knight has risen - a nightmare borne of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon - and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: Power Man, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man - and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved?
See both new characters, Power Man and Immortal Moon Knight, on Kael Ngu’s cover below along with Juann Cabal's stunning character designs and prepare to meet them and the bold future from which they hail from when TIMELESS #1 2023 arrives in December.
TIMELESS #1 2023
Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING
Art by JUANN CABAL
Cover by KAEL NGU
On Sale 12/27
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Live Events
SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Movies
'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight