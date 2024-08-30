'Deadpool' #7 First Look Debuts the New Deadpool
In this 'Deadpool' #7 preview, catch the new Deadpool, Ellie Camacho, as she explodes onto the page... literally!
There's going out with a bang, but the new Deadpool comes in with one!
Last April, DEADPOOL (2024) #1 by Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio kicked off a saga that saw Deadpool team up with his daughter Ellie in face of a mysterious new foe known as Death Grip. But new foes give rise to new heroes when Ellie takes on her father's mantle in DEADPOOL (2024) #7 by Alexis Quasarano, Cody Ziglar, and guest artist Andrea Di Vito!
In this first look at DEADPOOL #7, witness Ellie donning the black and red as she leaps into action! Accompanied by her Symbiote sister Princess, the new Deadpool bolts into the line of fire, tossing a grenade at her gun-blazing foes. A fiery explosion and striking hero pose later, an enemy emerges from the smoke aiming his rocket launcher at Ellie. In the aftermath of battle, Taskmaster awaits and confronts the young Deadpool.
Check out this DEADPOOL #7 preview and catch Ellie in action below!
DEADPOOL #7
Written by CODY ZIGLAR & ALEXIS QUASARANO
Art by ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 10/2
What challenges await Ellie as she takes on her father's mantle? And where is Wade Wilson? All these answers and more await in DEADPOOL #7, on sale October 2!
