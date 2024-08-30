Comics
Published August 30, 2024

'Deadpool' #7 First Look Debuts the New Deadpool

In this 'Deadpool' #7 preview, catch the new Deadpool, Ellie Camacho, as she explodes onto the page... literally!

by William Shammah

There's going out with a bang, but the new Deadpool comes in with one!

Last April, DEADPOOL (2024) #1 by Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio kicked off a saga that saw Deadpool team up with his daughter Ellie in face of a mysterious new foe known as Death Grip. But new foes give rise to new heroes when Ellie takes on her father's mantle in DEADPOOL (2024) #7 by Alexis Quasarano, Cody Ziglar, and guest artist Andrea Di Vito!

In this first look at DEADPOOL #7, witness Ellie donning the black and red as she leaps into action! Accompanied by her Symbiote sister Princess, the new Deadpool bolts into the line of fire, tossing a grenade at her gun-blazing foes. A fiery explosion and striking hero pose later, an enemy emerges from the smoke aiming his rocket launcher at Ellie. In the aftermath of battle, Taskmaster awaits and confronts the young Deadpool.

Check out this DEADPOOL #7 preview and catch Ellie in action below!

DEADPOOL (2024) #7 by Alexis Quasarano, Cody Ziglar, and Rogê Antônio

DEADPOOL #7
Written by CODY ZIGLAR & ALEXIS QUASARANO
Art by ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 10/2


What challenges await Ellie as she takes on her father's mantle? And where is Wade Wilson? All these answers and more await in DEADPOOL #7, on sale October 2! 

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

In this article: Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Eleanor "Ellie" Camacho

'Deadpool' 7 Preview

